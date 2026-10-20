Athletes battle it out in Hong Kong's intense underwater hockey showdown
Dubai: Forget the usual hockey pitch. In underwater hockey, the action unfolds at the bottom of a swimming pool, where players rely on their breath-holding skills, speed and teamwork to chase a weighted puck.
Hong Kong hosted its annual underwater hockey tournament over the weekend, bringing together enthusiasts from across Asia for a competition that demands stamina, strategy and plenty of time underwater.
Wearing snorkel masks, fins and swimming gear, players use short, curved sticks to manoeuvre the puck along the pool floor and into the opposing team's goal. They must surface regularly for air before diving back into the action.
The sport, also known as octopush, was invented in England in 1954 to help divers maintain their fitness during the winter off-season.
Unlike conventional hockey, underwater hockey has no goalkeepers. Each team fields six players, while referees monitor the action and penalise rule violations.
Matches last 30 minutes, divided into two halves, with a three-minute interval. Players must balance their efforts carefully, timing their dives and coordinating with teammates while keeping an eye on the puck.
For competitors, the unusual combination of physical exertion and breath control is part of the attraction.
“You have to choose when to use your breath and when not to,” Japanese-New Zealander competitor Leo Lines, who travelled from Hokkaido, told AFP.
Hong Kong-based Polish academic Rita Frieske said the intensity of the game can make players lose track of how long they have been underwater as they concentrate on scoring.
Beyond the competition, the sport has built a close-knit international community, with players travelling to tournaments to meet fellow enthusiasts and test their skills.
Although underwater hockey is not an Olympic sport, it is recognised by the International Olympic Committee and featured at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.
Organisers are also looking to technology to bring the action to a wider audience. Improved underwater cameras and live broadcasts are helping spectators get a better view of a game that can be difficult to follow from the poolside.
Tournament director and head coach Nowie Ignacio said social media and live coverage had created more opportunities to introduce the sport to new audiences.
For many participants, the Hong Kong competition is also preparation for the Elite World Championship in France next April, which organisers expect to attract teams from around 20 countries.
With its unusual rules, underwater action and emphasis on teamwork, underwater hockey offers a fresh twist on a familiar sport — proving that some of the most exciting goals are scored beneath the surface.
Viddeo and inputs: AFP