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'Physical hell': Hong Kong hosts gruelling underwater hockey tournament

Athletes battle it out in Hong Kong's intense underwater hockey showdown

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Underwater hockey players take part in the 2026 HKUWHA Under Water Hockey tournament in Hong Kong.
Underwater hockey players take part in the 2026 HKUWHA Under Water Hockey tournament in Hong Kong.

Dubai: Forget the usual hockey pitch. In underwater hockey, the action unfolds at the bottom of a swimming pool, where players rely on their breath-holding skills, speed and teamwork to chase a weighted puck.

Hong Kong hosted its annual underwater hockey tournament over the weekend, bringing together enthusiasts from across Asia for a competition that demands stamina, strategy and plenty of time underwater.

Wearing snorkel masks, fins and swimming gear, players use short, curved sticks to manoeuvre the puck along the pool floor and into the opposing team's goal. They must surface regularly for air before diving back into the action.

The sport, also known as octopush, was invented in England in 1954 to help divers maintain their fitness during the winter off-season.

Unlike conventional hockey, underwater hockey has no goalkeepers. Each team fields six players, while referees monitor the action and penalise rule violations.

Matches last 30 minutes, divided into two halves, with a three-minute interval. Players must balance their efforts carefully, timing their dives and coordinating with teammates while keeping an eye on the puck.

For competitors, the unusual combination of physical exertion and breath control is part of the attraction.

“You have to choose when to use your breath and when not to,” Japanese-New Zealander competitor Leo Lines, who travelled from Hokkaido, told AFP.

Hong Kong-based Polish academic Rita Frieske said the intensity of the game can make players lose track of how long they have been underwater as they concentrate on scoring.

Beyond the competition, the sport has built a close-knit international community, with players travelling to tournaments to meet fellow enthusiasts and test their skills.

Although underwater hockey is not an Olympic sport, it is recognised by the International Olympic Committee and featured at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Organisers are also looking to technology to bring the action to a wider audience. Improved underwater cameras and live broadcasts are helping spectators get a better view of a game that can be difficult to follow from the poolside.

Tournament director and head coach Nowie Ignacio said social media and live coverage had created more opportunities to introduce the sport to new audiences.

For many participants, the Hong Kong competition is also preparation for the Elite World Championship in France next April, which organisers expect to attract teams from around 20 countries.

With its unusual rules, underwater action and emphasis on teamwork, underwater hockey offers a fresh twist on a familiar sport — proving that some of the most exciting goals are scored beneath the surface.

 Viddeo and inputs: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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