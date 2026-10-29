From rickshaw rides to royal treatment: England and Sri Lanka stars enjoy historic Lahore

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosts a grand dinner and cultural tour at Lahore Fort
It was an evening to remember for England and Sri Lanka cricketers as they experienced Pakistan's rich culture and hospitality during a special reception at Lahore's historic Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort).
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted a cultural tour and grand dinner for players and officials from Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, October 28, on the sidelines of the ongoing ODI tri-series.
The PCB shared a video on X showing the cricketers receiving a royal welcome and enjoying the celebrations.
And there was plenty to enjoy beyond cricket.
From colourful rickshaw rides to traditional music and guided tours of Lahore's historic landmarks, the visiting players were treated to a memorable evening.
Naqvi welcomed the players and officials at the iconic Alamgiri Gate before taking them on a tour of Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque, the Tomb of Allama Iqbal and Hazuri Bagh.
At Diwan-e-Khas, the visitors were greeted by guards dressed in traditional Mughal attire, adding to the royal atmosphere.
But one of the highlights was the colourful rickshaw rides, which the foreign players thoroughly enjoyed.
A lively performance by the Dholi Chi group also received enthusiastic applause from the visitors.
The players explored several other historical attractions, including Sheesh Mahal, Diwan-e-Aam and Barood Khana.
Addressing the visitors, Naqvi described them as special guests and spoke about Pakistan's passion for cricket.
"You are all our special guests. Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country, and the Pakistani nation has a special passion for cricket," he said.
England and Sri Lanka players thanked the PCB for organising the reception, describing it as a memorable experience.
The visiting players also said they were delighted to explore Lahore's historical landmarks and would leave with pleasant memories.
Match officials expressed similar appreciation, describing the reception as an unforgettable experience.
A special dinner was also hosted for the visiting teams.
The event came during the ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, with the final scheduled for October 31 in Lahore.