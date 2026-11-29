After being reduced to 167 for eight in 41 overs, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir and Sufyan Moqim got together to add a valuable 46 runs for the ninth wicket. Rohail struck three fours and two sixes in his 43-ball 37, while Sufyan returned unbeaten on 16 off as many balls, hitting a four and a six, as Shaheens managed to add 49 runs for the last two wickets.