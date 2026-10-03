On their website, James Anderson is listed as a player for England Champions, but he is nowhere to be found in their squad announcement on Instagram. Nevertheless, Afridi has publicly endorsed his role as the skipper for Pakistan Champions.



The postponement has also disappointed some fans who purchased tickets expecting two matches on the opening day. With the Pakistan-Bangladesh fixture called off, supporters who paid for the double-header have shared their frustration on social media.



WCL has yet to announce the new date and time for the Pakistan Champions-Bangladesh Champions match as the uncertainty continues around the Men in Green. They are scheduled to face India Champions on October 10. But that for now remains questionable.