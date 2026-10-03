Shahid Afridi's absence fuels uncertainty as WCL match faces postponement
Dubai: The World Championship of Legends (WCL) has postponed the Pakistan Champions vs Bangladesh Champions match as uncertainty around the team and its captain Shahid Afridi’s participation in the tournament remain unclear.
The match was scheduled for October 3 at 7:30pm UAE time at Sharjah Cricket Stadium as the second match of the season 3. WCL said the fixture had been postponed due to “technical reasons”, with further updates expected soon. The postponement came after fans had already gathered in anticipation of the opening-day clash.
Questions over Afridi’s availability have also grown after Pakistan Champions captain was not seen at the WCL captains’ photoshoot, while the captains of the other participating teams took part in the event.
There are also reports that suggest Afridi has yet to arrive in the UAE and remains in Pakistan. Along with the skipper, other players whereabouts also remain unknown.
Another rumour claims that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) to its players for the WCL. The tournament organisers have not publicly confirmed either report.
WCL founder and CEO Harshit Tomar initially declined to comment on the NOC situation when asked about it in the press conference. He later said he hoped Pakistan’s players would take part, adding that he had grown up watching them play and would love to have them in the tournament.
Confusion around the captain’s absence have also been a same situation for Australia Champions. David Warner was initially advertised as the team’s captain, but Usman Khawaja is now listed as captain for the opening match against India Champions.
On their website, James Anderson is listed as a player for England Champions, but he is nowhere to be found in their squad announcement on Instagram. Nevertheless, Afridi has publicly endorsed his role as the skipper for Pakistan Champions.
The postponement has also disappointed some fans who purchased tickets expecting two matches on the opening day. With the Pakistan-Bangladesh fixture called off, supporters who paid for the double-header have shared their frustration on social media.
WCL has yet to announce the new date and time for the Pakistan Champions-Bangladesh Champions match as the uncertainty continues around the Men in Green. They are scheduled to face India Champions on October 10. But that for now remains questionable.