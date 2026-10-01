Pakistan is now chasing a historic achievement. The country has never won the men’s volleyball gold medal at the Asian Games. Their best finish came at the 1962 Jakarta Games, when they claimed bronze, finishing behind Japan and India.

For India, the defeat ends their hopes of winning a medal. They will now compete in the classification matches for fifth to eighth place. Even in the 2022 Asian Games, India failed to qualify for the semis and eventually lost to Pakistan in the 5 th -6 th classification match.

The victory sends Pakistan into the last four, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal between South Korea and defending champions Iran. The other quarterfinals feature Thailand against China and Japan against Qatar. The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, with the final and bronze-medal match to be played on Saturday, October 3.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.