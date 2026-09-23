For Taha, the match will be remembered for a remarkable individual effort, but also for the team penalty that followed. PTV now look to take on Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy on September 24 in the next match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I.

Taha did not get the chance to add to his score in PTV’s second innings, with the match ending up as a draw. His 225, scored in 481 minutes, remained his only innings of the game.

As a result, every member of the PTV playing XI, including Taha and their captain Taimur Khan, was fined 10 per cent of their applicable match fee. While Taha may not be at fault, yet according to the law he gets fined.

However, the big-scoring performance was followed by a setback for Taha and his teammates. The Pakistan Cricket Board later announced on their website that PTV had been found guilty of a minimum over-rate offence during the match.

Taha faced 362 balls and struck 22 fours and two sixes as he put together one of the standout individual performances of the round. His innings helped PTV overtake SBP’s 433 run innings, by taking a 36 runs lead in the first innings.

Dubai: Pakistan’s domestic cricket is giving spotlight to some players who many may not be aware of. Mohammad Taha is one such star who produced a marathon innings of 225 runs during Pakistan Television’s (PTV) second-round Presidents Trophy Grade-I match against State Bank of Pakistan at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.