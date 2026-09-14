Pakistan’s Rs100-a-litre fuel relief to cost up to Rs30b a month

Dubai: Pakistan’s new fuel relief programme could cost the government between Rs25 billion and Rs30 billion every month, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Monday, as officials revealed how motorists can register for the Rs100-per-litre subsidy announced a day earlier.

Under the programme, motorcyclists, rickshaw and Qingqi drivers and owners of cars with engines of up to 800cc will receive a Rs100 discount per litre of petrol, subject to monthly limits.

Two- and three-wheelers will qualify for subsidised petrol of up to 20 litres a month, while cars of up to 800cc will receive the discount on a maximum of 30 litres a month.

Applicants need to send their CNIC number from a SIM registered in their name to 9771, followed by details including their vehicle registration number, province or city and registration date.

The latest details provide the first indication of the potentially substantial fiscal cost of the fuel relief programme — up to Rs30 billion every month — as Pakistan attempts to shield lower-income motorists from the impact of higher global energy prices.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.