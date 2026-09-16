GCC tourism sector urges confidence as destinations prepare for stronger recovery

Speaking during the round table “Selling the GCC with Confidence” on the third day of the event, senior tourism executives have highlighted that destinations and travel companies must work closely with partners, respond to changing traveller behaviour, and remain ready for a gradual return in demand.

Dubai: The GCC’s tourism industry needs to speak with greater confidence about the region’s safety, attractions, and growing range of experiences as international travel continues to recover, according to industry leaders at this year’s Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

“If everything is back to normal then people coming here will discover a whole new Dubai with lots of products and attractions,” he said, adding that this demonstrates the confidence within the tourism industry.

He has bared that visitors returning to Dubai could discover a destination with a wider range of attractions and products than before.

“We have to get out there and tell the story of Dubai on how great it is and how safe it is through our travel partners and customers,” shared Bevan.

John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, has noted that the industry has an important role to play in communicating Dubai’s strengths to international travellers.

“I don’t think it’s about the offers right now. If you look at the demand, there are certain markets that are coming back faster than the others. It’s going to be a gradual build back.”

He added that demand is returning at different speeds across markets and that the recovery is likely to be gradual.

“We’re not forcibly pushing the prices down for the hotels, they actually get it for the value that they paid for.”

He has stressed that the recovery should not be viewed simply as a race to lower prices.

Bevan has also pointed to the changing approach to hotel pricing and promotions. Over the past six months, dnata Travel has activated its “secret stays” offering, making selected hotel deals available to staff living in the UAE as well as customers.

“There’s a lot of people who believe in the future of the destination,” exclaimed Anderson.

For Ras Al Khaimah, the focus has been on preparing for the next stage of tourism growth while recognising the challenges facing the industry.

“We have to learn with our partners. I think the key for all of us is being ready.”

Anderson has mentioned that many barriers to travel have been removed, but the industry remains in a period of “cautious optimism.”

He has acknowledged that the sector faced challenges, including difficulties getting supplies into the emirate, but said the industry had learned important lessons from the Covid-19 period.

The strategy has allowed the resort business to be supplemented by customers from across the UAE rather than relying solely on international visitors.

According to him, local trade partners, including dnata and other travel agencies, have played an important role in generating business, not only from Dubai but also from Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, and other emirates.

Philip Dickinson, group vice-president of sales at JA Resorts & Hotels, has underscored that the company had pivoted towards the local market, with staycations helping to support demand.

The UAE domestic market has also become an important source of business for resorts as international travel patterns change.

“For example, we are just about to open up a new sports and shooting club, brand new restaurant concept, new team building, you add that to our lineup of padel, tennis, golf, horse riding, and everything else.”

Rather than relying only on traditional accommodation offers, the company has been expanding its portfolio of activities and experiences.

“We were creative in terms of making sure we were doing some added value with the experiences that we offer in the resort,” explained Dickinson.

Dickinson has pointed out that resorts also need to keep adapting their offerings to changing customer expectations.

Tourism leaders have underlined a broader message from the GCC travel sector, recovery is not simply about waiting for international visitors to return. Destinations and hospitality businesses are adjusting their products, strengthening local partnerships, and creating new experiences while preparing for demand to build at different speeds across markets.

“We have to adapt to the profiles of the clients that were coming in to make sure that we are ready. It’s more about the effort and being flexible.”

He has noted that the priority was to understand the profiles of customers arriving at the resort and adapt accordingly.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.