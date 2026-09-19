Sharjah Safari to reopen on September 21 for fifth season

There are a number of ways to explore the park. You could book a vehicle just for your group – options range from a six-seater for Dh1,500 to mini-bus with 15 seats for Dh3,500. These come with a private tour that will see you discover landscapes like the Niger Valley, Sahel, Moremi, Savannah, Ngorongoro, Kalahari, and Tswalu.