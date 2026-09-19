GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Sharjah

Sharjah Safari to reopen on September 21 for fifth season

Safari park’s 12 Africa-themed areas reopen after summer closure in May

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Safari Park: More than 50,000 animals call this space home.
Sharjah Safari Park: More than 50,000 animals call this space home.

It’s almost time for Sharjah Safari to welcome you for its fifth season – the animal adventure-rich spot is reopening on September 21, Wednesday.

The popular family-friendly destination has been closed since May this year. It is home to more than 120 species of animals and 50,000 creatures, ranging from birds to lions.

The park has 12 distinct areas inspired by Africa and designed to represent its terrain.

Planning a trip?

You are encouraged to take:

  • Hat

  • Sunscreen

  • Sunglasses

  • Comfortable walking shoes

  • Binoculars

  • Camera

  • Reusable water bottle

Tickets and guides

There are a number of ways to explore the park. You could book a vehicle just for your group – options range from a six-seater for Dh1,500 to mini-bus with 15 seats for Dh3,500. These come with a private tour that will see you discover landscapes like the Niger Valley, Sahel, Moremi, Savannah, Ngorongoro, Kalahari, and Tswalu.

Or, you can pick the single ticket option, which come in Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

A Silver ticket will get you a seat in a shared vehicle that will guide you through diverse landscapes like the Niger Valley, Sahel, Moremi, Savannah, Ngorongoro, Kalahari, and Tswalu. It’ll also take you through Zanzibar Village, where you can dine, and a bird show.

Next, you’ll go to a Safari Camp. These vehicles have a multi language guiding system. Dh120 (Adult)/Dh50 (child).

A Golden Ticket will get you all these benefits plus a private guide throughout your trip and a walk through the Serengeti Habitat. Dh275 (adult)/Dh120 (child)

 The Bronze ticket will entitle you to a walking tour, where you’ll discover Birds of Africa, East African Islands, and Boma in a walking tour. You’ll also walk through Zanzibar Village where you can grab a bite. Dh40 (adult)/Dh15(child).

Getting there

Sharjah Safari is on the Sharjah- Khorfakkan Road, about 5km from Al Dhaid city.

Timings


Opening hours: 8.30am – 6pm

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Visitors throng the Global Village on the first weekend of reopening after a pause. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai outdoor attractions: When will they reopen?

3m read
Visitors feeding giraffe at Dubai Safari Park. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai Safari Park announces reopening date

1m read
IHC makes major move into UAE satellite sector

IHC makes major move into UAE satellite sector

2m read
Dubai Police officers locate and rescue woman after distress call from Australia

Dubai Police save woman after Australia distress call

3m read