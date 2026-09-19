Sharjah Safari to reopen on September 21 for fifth season

Safari park’s 12 Africa-themed areas reopen after summer closure in May
It’s almost time for Sharjah Safari to welcome you for its fifth season – the animal adventure-rich spot is reopening on September 21, Wednesday.
The popular family-friendly destination has been closed since May this year. It is home to more than 120 species of animals and 50,000 creatures, ranging from birds to lions.
The park has 12 distinct areas inspired by Africa and designed to represent its terrain.
You are encouraged to take:
Hat
Sunscreen
Sunglasses
Comfortable walking shoes
Binoculars
Camera
Reusable water bottle
There are a number of ways to explore the park. You could book a vehicle just for your group – options range from a six-seater for Dh1,500 to mini-bus with 15 seats for Dh3,500. These come with a private tour that will see you discover landscapes like the Niger Valley, Sahel, Moremi, Savannah, Ngorongoro, Kalahari, and Tswalu.
Or, you can pick the single ticket option, which come in Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
A Silver ticket will get you a seat in a shared vehicle that will guide you through diverse landscapes like the Niger Valley, Sahel, Moremi, Savannah, Ngorongoro, Kalahari, and Tswalu. It’ll also take you through Zanzibar Village, where you can dine, and a bird show.
Next, you’ll go to a Safari Camp. These vehicles have a multi language guiding system. Dh120 (Adult)/Dh50 (child).
A Golden Ticket will get you all these benefits plus a private guide throughout your trip and a walk through the Serengeti Habitat. Dh275 (adult)/Dh120 (child)
The Bronze ticket will entitle you to a walking tour, where you’ll discover Birds of Africa, East African Islands, and Boma in a walking tour. You’ll also walk through Zanzibar Village where you can grab a bite. Dh40 (adult)/Dh15(child).
Sharjah Safari is on the Sharjah- Khorfakkan Road, about 5km from Al Dhaid city.
Opening hours: 8.30am – 6pm