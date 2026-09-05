Under the title “Request for Assistance from Australia”, the incident highlighted how Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre can respond to emergencies even when the initial alert comes from outside the UAE, using technology, available records and information from relatives and people on the ground.

The woman was found in an apartment in Dubai after police failed to reach her by phone and initially found no one at the location identified through her mobile phone.

Police then contacted the woman’s father in Australia. He provided an address where she had lived about a year earlier and said she might have returned there. He also repeated his concerns about her safety.

Police tried to contact the woman by phone, but she did not answer. Officers then used available information to trace her phone and sent a police patrol and ambulance to the identified location.

The caller told the Dubai resident that the woman had said during their last conversation that she was in a very poor emotional state and feared she might harm herself. Her family was particularly worried because she had previously attempted self-harm twice — once in Australia and once in Dubai.

The operation further showed how the Command and Control Centre can bring together technology, police resources, family information and assistance from people at the scene to respond to a person in distress, even when the first warning comes from thousands of kilometres away.

Police and an ambulance crew immediately went to the apartment, where they found the woman in critical condition after she had allegedly taken a large quantity of pills in an attempt to end her life.

The search took a decisive turn when a security guard at one of the buildings recognised the woman from the photographs. He told police that she was living in the building with a roommate.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.