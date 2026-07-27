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Turkey cemetery shooting: Three family members killed, two injured in armed attack

The shooting is linked to ongoing-blood feud following a dispute over a girl

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Turkey cemetery shooting: Three family members killed, two injured in armed attack
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Three members of the same family were killed and two others wounded after gunmen opened fire on relatives visiting a cemetery in Batman, southeast Turkey, in what authorities said was the latest chapter in a long-running family feud, Turkish news agency reported.

The attack took place on Sunday evening at the Asri Cemetery in the Güneykent district of Batman, where members of the Direk family had gathered to visit the graves of deceased relatives. Assailants opened fire before fleeing the scene, prompting a large-scale response by police and emergency services.

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Authorities said Mehmet Direk, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), his son Ercan Direk and his nephew Bekir Direk were killed in the attack. Two other relatives were wounded, with one reported to be in a critical condition.

Ambulance crews and police arrived at the scene. Medical personnel pronounced Mehmet Direk, his son, and his nephew dead. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the morgue at the Batman Training and Research Hospital for a forensic medical examination.

In addition, two other people were injured during the attack. They were hospitalized, and doctors describe the condition of one of the victims as critical.

Following the shooting, police cordoned off the cemetery, stepped up security at the entrances and exits of the area, and launched a large-scale operation to search for the attackers. Law enforcement officials are analyzing surveillance camera footage, collecting evidence, and determining the suspects’ escape route.

Batman Governor's Office said the shooting was linked to an ongoing blood feud that began in May following a dispute involving a girl. The earlier incident left one person dead, and officials described Sunday's attack as a continuation of that conflict. Two suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting, while a broad investigation is under way.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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