The shooting is linked to ongoing-blood feud following a dispute over a girl
Three members of the same family were killed and two others wounded after gunmen opened fire on relatives visiting a cemetery in Batman, southeast Turkey, in what authorities said was the latest chapter in a long-running family feud, Turkish news agency reported.
The attack took place on Sunday evening at the Asri Cemetery in the Güneykent district of Batman, where members of the Direk family had gathered to visit the graves of deceased relatives. Assailants opened fire before fleeing the scene, prompting a large-scale response by police and emergency services.
Authorities said Mehmet Direk, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), his son Ercan Direk and his nephew Bekir Direk were killed in the attack. Two other relatives were wounded, with one reported to be in a critical condition.
Ambulance crews and police arrived at the scene. Medical personnel pronounced Mehmet Direk, his son, and his nephew dead. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the morgue at the Batman Training and Research Hospital for a forensic medical examination.
In addition, two other people were injured during the attack. They were hospitalized, and doctors describe the condition of one of the victims as critical.
Following the shooting, police cordoned off the cemetery, stepped up security at the entrances and exits of the area, and launched a large-scale operation to search for the attackers. Law enforcement officials are analyzing surveillance camera footage, collecting evidence, and determining the suspects’ escape route.
Batman Governor's Office said the shooting was linked to an ongoing blood feud that began in May following a dispute involving a girl. The earlier incident left one person dead, and officials described Sunday's attack as a continuation of that conflict. Two suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting, while a broad investigation is under way.