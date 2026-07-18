GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Turkey arrests 119 accused of links to Islamic State

Turkish police target IS membership, propaganda and funding in 30 provinces

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Turkey arrests 119 accused of links to Islamic State

Ankara: Turkey's interior ministry said on Saturday that authorities had arrested 119 people across the country accused of links to the Islamic State group.

"(The) 199 suspects were arrested in a police operation carried out in 30 provinces against the Daesh terrorist organisation," including in Istanbul and Ankara, the ministry said, using another name for the IS jihadist group.

Charges levelled against those apprehended included IS group membership, posting IS propaganda on social media and financing IS through intermediaries or "so-called charities", the ministry said.

In late June, Turkish police killed a man suspected of IS links in an exchange of gunfire in the south of Ankara, two weeks before a NATO summit was held in the capital.

After that, 209 people suspected of links to the IS group or to far-left groups were arrested in Ankara on orders from the city's chief prosecutor.

bg/rmb/gil

© Agence France-Presse

Related Topics:
Turkey

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sign a defense partnership agreement on the sidelines of the NATO Summit at Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, on July 8, 2026.

A revolver and bullets: Erdogan's gift to NATO leaders

3m read
Airforce One sits on the tarmac before U.S. President Donald Trump departs following the NATO summit at Ankara International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Why did Trump really choose the old Air Force One?

5m read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) hosts US President Donald Trump for a state arrival ceremony at Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, on July 7, 2026, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

Why did Turkey roll out a blue carpet for Trump?

2m read
Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever is welcomed by Turkey's Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas upon arrival at Esenboga Airport to attend the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara on July 7, 2026.

What to know about Nato’s summit in Turkey

4m read