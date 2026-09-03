Why Cristiano Ronaldo's sister is suddenly in Kerala

From Maradona to Ronaldo’s sister: Kerala jeweller’s enduring football connect
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever to play the beautiful game and has a massive fanbase all around the world. Kerala is certainly no different.
The southernmost state in India loves football more than any other sport, and Ronaldo is one of the most followed players among their crazy football fans.
So it was no surprise that the arrival of Ronaldo's elder sister, Elma Aveiro, in Kerala also created plenty of excitement.
Elma, a Portuguese businesswoman and director of the CR7 brand, is in Kozhikode to inaugurate the Sparkle Diamond Fest at Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers. It is her first visit to Kerala and she is spending two days in the state.
During the visit, Elma also met Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who told her about the enormous following Ronaldo enjoys in Kerala and revealed that he himself is a fan.
Elma promised to convey the love and warm wishes of Kerala's football fans to her brother.
Interestingly, this is not Boby Chemmanur's first major connection with football royalty.
Chemmanur had a close relationship with the late Diego Maradona and was instrumental in bringing the Argentina legend to Kerala in 2012. Maradona visited Kannur for the inauguration of a Chemmanur jewellery showroom, an appearance that drew enormous attention from football fans.
Their association went much further. Maradona later became a brand ambassador for the Boby Chemmanur Group, while Chemmanur described the Argentine legend as a close friend.
Fourteen years later, it is Ronaldo's sister who has arrived in Kerala through the same jewellery group.
And after Elma witnessed the love her brother enjoys in the state and promised to take that message back to him, Kerala's Ronaldo fans will surely be hoping for one thing.
Maybe one day, Cristiano Ronaldo himself will make the trip to Kerala.