Best adidas football boots for kids in 2026: Top turf picks

Football boots for artificial turf need a different outsole from the long studs you see on firm-ground boots. For children who train regularly on synthetic pitches, a turf-specific rubber sole spreads the contact points across many small lugs, while the upper determines how close, cushioned or textured the touch feels. The four adidas options here cover two clear approaches: the F50 family prioritises quick movement, while the Predator puts more emphasis on contact with the ball. Our top pick is the adidas F50 League Turf Boots Kids, a straightforward speed-focused option with a lightweight upper, conventional laces and an outsole made specifically for artificial turf.