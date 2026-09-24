Fans offered ‘priceless’ turf keepsakes as club battles mounting debt
Dubai: Situation at Manchester United is getting tougher by each day, regardless of whether it’s the on the pitch or in the ownership. The club has been facing financial challenges for quite some time.
The Red Devis are selling pieces of the Old Trafford pitch for £125 each (Dh 607), with the initiative launched as the club reported that its overall debt remains above £1 billion (Dh 4.85 billion).
The first batch of the pitch mementos has already sold out, according to the club. Each piece of turf measures 7x7cm and has been placed inside a glass cube, which comes in a black case.
United said the item offers fans a “priceless memento” of iconic games played at Old Trafford. Selling pieces of stadium turf is quite common as many clubs across Europe also do the same.
However, the sale comes at a challenging time for the 13-time Premier League champions. United have endured struggles in the league in recent seasons while working through financial restructuring under INEOS, which holds a minority stake and oversees the club’s football operations.
Despite the financial pressure, United recorded record revenue of £677.6 million (Dh 3.29 billion) and an operating profit of £22.6 million (Dh 109.8 million) for 2025-26. However, the club still posted a pre-tax loss of £43 million (Dh 208.91 million).
United also confirmed that £63.5 million (Dh 308.51 million) had been spent on acquiring land for their proposed new stadium, with the overall project expected to cost more than £2 billion (Dh 9.71 billion).
The Old Trafford pitch was dug up and stripped back to its foundation this summer for the first time in 14 years. Sections of the historic surface were preserved before being turned into limited-edition mementos.
For a club preparing for a major stadium project while carrying significant debt, the pitch sale offers supporters a small piece of Old Trafford history as United navigates a period of major change.
Nevertheless, United now look to bounce back under coach Michael Carrick as the team also hosts European games courtesy of their qualification to the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season. They are currently 12th in the Premier League with only one win in five games, having lost and drawn twice respectively.
United will face Tottenham Hotspur on October 10 after the international break.