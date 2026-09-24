Nevertheless, United now look to bounce back under coach Michael Carrick as the team also hosts European games courtesy of their qualification to the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season. They are currently 12 th in the Premier League with only one win in five games, having lost and drawn twice respectively.

The Old Trafford pitch was dug up and stripped back to its foundation this summer for the first time in 14 years. Sections of the historic surface were preserved before being turned into limited-edition mementos.

However, the sale comes at a challenging time for the 13-time Premier League champions. United have endured struggles in the league in recent seasons while working through financial restructuring under INEOS, which holds a minority stake and oversees the club’s football operations.

United said the item offers fans a “priceless memento” of iconic games played at Old Trafford. Selling pieces of stadium turf is quite common as many clubs across Europe also do the same.

The first batch of the pitch mementos has already sold out, according to the club. Each piece of turf measures 7x7cm and has been placed inside a glass cube, which comes in a black case.

The Red Devis are selling pieces of the Old Trafford pitch for £125 each (Dh 607), with the initiative launched as the club reported that its overall debt remains above £1 billion (Dh 4.85 billion).

Dubai: Situation at Manchester United is getting tougher by each day, regardless of whether it’s the on the pitch or in the ownership. The club has been facing financial challenges for quite some time.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.