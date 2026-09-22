Smart ring maker Oura targets $2.2 billion in US listing

Founded in 2013, Oura has grown alongside rising consumer interest in lightweight health-tracking devices as an alternative to smartwatches that require frequent charging. Users manage their data through Oura's app, aided by its Advisor AI assistant. The latest Oura Ring 5 sells for $399, or $499 for premium finishes in the US whereas in the UAE it retails for Dh1,599 for base finishes and Dh1,999 for premium finishes.