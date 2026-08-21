Investors buying by August 27 qualify, with payment expected within 30 days
Dubai: Borouge Plc shareholders are set to receive an interim dividend of 8.1 fils per share for the first half of 2026 after the company approved a $656 million payout.
Investors seeking entitlement to the dividend have until August 27 to purchase the shares. Borouge said the ex-dividend date will be August 28, followed by the record date on August 31, with payment expected within 30 days of the announcement.
The Abu Dhabi-listed petrochemicals company also reaffirmed its intention to pay a total dividend of 16.2 fils per share for 2026, representing an annual yield of 6.7% based on its closing share price on August 19.
The remaining 8.1 fils per share is expected to be paid in the second quarter of 2027.
Borouge has distributed approximately $4.9 billion in total dividends to shareholders since its June 2022 initial public offering.
The board approved the interim dividend by circulation on August 19.
Borouge Plc is now part of Borouge International following the completion of the new platform’s formation on March 30, 2026.
Borouge International became the world’s fourth-largest polyolefins producer by nameplate capacity following its formation, combining a wider global footprint, technologies and product portfolio.
Borouge International owns a 90% stake in Borouge Plc, which said its inclusion in the new platform gives it greater geographic diversification and scale while maintaining its commitment to shareholder returns.
Borouge Plc serves customers in more than 90 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa and employs more than 2,900 people.