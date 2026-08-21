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Borouge approves $656 million dividend with 8.1 fils per share for H1 2026

Investors buying by August 27 qualify, with payment expected within 30 days

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Borouge approves $656 million dividend with 8.1 fils per share for H1 2026
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Dubai: Borouge Plc shareholders are set to receive an interim dividend of 8.1 fils per share for the first half of 2026 after the company approved a $656 million payout.

Investors seeking entitlement to the dividend have until August 27 to purchase the shares. Borouge said the ex-dividend date will be August 28, followed by the record date on August 31, with payment expected within 30 days of the announcement.

The Abu Dhabi-listed petrochemicals company also reaffirmed its intention to pay a total dividend of 16.2 fils per share for 2026, representing an annual yield of 6.7% based on its closing share price on August 19.

The remaining 8.1 fils per share is expected to be paid in the second quarter of 2027.

$4.9 billion distributed since IPO

Borouge has distributed approximately $4.9 billion in total dividends to shareholders since its June 2022 initial public offering.

The board approved the interim dividend by circulation on August 19.

Borouge now part of Borouge International

Borouge Plc is now part of Borouge International following the completion of the new platform’s formation on March 30, 2026.

Borouge International became the world’s fourth-largest polyolefins producer by nameplate capacity following its formation, combining a wider global footprint, technologies and product portfolio.

Borouge International owns a 90% stake in Borouge Plc, which said its inclusion in the new platform gives it greater geographic diversification and scale while maintaining its commitment to shareholder returns.

Borouge Plc serves customers in more than 90 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa and employs more than 2,900 people.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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