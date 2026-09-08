GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box office: Every record broken and how it stacks up against Endgame and Spidey hits

Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man swings past Endgame at the US box office

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider Man in Spider-Man Brand New Day
Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider Man in Spider-Man Brand New Day

With great power, comes a great box office.

Tom Holland's fourth outing as Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has swung past just about everyone: past his own trilogy, past No Way Home, past the Avengers themselves. Six weekends in, it's not slowing down.

Released July 31, 2026, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and co-starring Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, the film has spent six straight weekends at No. 1 at the domestic box office (US), the longest run atop the chart since Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. Even Thanos never had a run like this.

Here's how the numbers actually stack up.

The key numbers as of September 8, 2026

  • Domestic box office: About $923 million

  • Worldwide box office: About $2.4 billion

  • Domestic opening weekend: $360 million, the biggest ever

  • Time to reach $900 million domestically: 36 days, the fastest any film has managed it

  • All-time domestic ranking: No. 2

  • All-time worldwide ranking: No. 3

The film has already passed Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame domestically. It is also closing in on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $936.6 million in North America and has held the domestic record since 2015.

How it compares with Tom Holland's other Spider-Man films

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $335 million domestic / $881 million worldwide

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): $391 million domestic / $1.13 billion worldwide

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $815 million domestic / $1.92 billion worldwide

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026): $923 million domestic / $2.4 billion worldwide

The difference is striking. Brand New Day has already earned more domestically than Homecoming and Far From Home combined. It also surpassed No Way Home's entire worldwide haul within roughly three weeks of release.

That makes Brand New Day, by a considerable margin, the highest-grossing Spider-Man film in the franchise.

How it compares with Avengers

The film's domestic performance is particularly notable because it has now surpassed two of Marvel's biggest crossover movies.

  • Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $679 million domestic / $2.05 billion worldwide

  • Avengers: Endgame (2019): $858 million domestic / $2.80 billion worldwide

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026): $923 million domestic / $2.4 billion worldwide

Domestically, Brand New Day has beaten both Infinity War and Endgame. That is a significant achievement, given that Endgame had held the No. 2 spot on the all-time domestic chart for seven years.

Worldwide, however, the picture is different. Brand New Day has passed Infinity War, which made $2.05 billion globally, but it remains behind Endgame and its $2.80 billion worldwide haul.

So, while headlines about Brand New Day "beating Endgame" are accurate for the domestic box office, they do not yet apply to the worldwide chart.

Where it ranks among the biggest films ever

Domestic box office

  1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $936.6 million

  2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $923 million

  3. Avengers: Endgame — $858 million

Worldwide box office

  1. Avatar — $2.92 billion

  2. Avengers: Endgame — $2.80 billion

  3. Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $2.40 billion

  4. Avatar: The Way of Water — $2.32 billion

What's next for Brand New Day?

With the fall box office traditionally quieter, Brand New Day has little major competition between now and the holiday season.

If its current momentum continues, the film could overtake The Force Awakens and claim the all-time domestic box office record within the next few weeks.

For now, one thing is clear: Spider-Man has had a remarkable summer, and Tom Holland has had an even bigger one. Holland is not only leading the year's biggest Spider-Man hit but also appears in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has crossed $1.63 billion worldwide.

With Holland and Zendaya both appearing in The Odyssey, the pair have effectively been part of two of Hollywood's biggest box office stories of the summer.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." (Sony Pictures via AP)

Spider-Man dominates as Hollywood scores biggest summer

1h ago2m read
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Spider-Man is now the third-biggest film ever

3m read
Yash plays dual roles in the film.

Toxic day 4: Yash film at half of KGF 2's pace

3m read
Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider Man in Spider-Man Brand New Day

Spider-Man tops box office with $2 billion milestone

3m read