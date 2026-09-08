Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man swings past Endgame at the US box office
With great power, comes a great box office.
Tom Holland's fourth outing as Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has swung past just about everyone: past his own trilogy, past No Way Home, past the Avengers themselves. Six weekends in, it's not slowing down.
Released July 31, 2026, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and co-starring Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, the film has spent six straight weekends at No. 1 at the domestic box office (US), the longest run atop the chart since Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. Even Thanos never had a run like this.
Here's how the numbers actually stack up.
Domestic box office: About $923 million
Worldwide box office: About $2.4 billion
Domestic opening weekend: $360 million, the biggest ever
Time to reach $900 million domestically: 36 days, the fastest any film has managed it
All-time domestic ranking: No. 2
All-time worldwide ranking: No. 3
The film has already passed Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame domestically. It is also closing in on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $936.6 million in North America and has held the domestic record since 2015.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $335 million domestic / $881 million worldwide
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): $391 million domestic / $1.13 billion worldwide
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $815 million domestic / $1.92 billion worldwide
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026): $923 million domestic / $2.4 billion worldwide
The difference is striking. Brand New Day has already earned more domestically than Homecoming and Far From Home combined. It also surpassed No Way Home's entire worldwide haul within roughly three weeks of release.
That makes Brand New Day, by a considerable margin, the highest-grossing Spider-Man film in the franchise.
The film's domestic performance is particularly notable because it has now surpassed two of Marvel's biggest crossover movies.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $679 million domestic / $2.05 billion worldwide
Avengers: Endgame (2019): $858 million domestic / $2.80 billion worldwide
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026): $923 million domestic / $2.4 billion worldwide
Domestically, Brand New Day has beaten both Infinity War and Endgame. That is a significant achievement, given that Endgame had held the No. 2 spot on the all-time domestic chart for seven years.
Worldwide, however, the picture is different. Brand New Day has passed Infinity War, which made $2.05 billion globally, but it remains behind Endgame and its $2.80 billion worldwide haul.
So, while headlines about Brand New Day "beating Endgame" are accurate for the domestic box office, they do not yet apply to the worldwide chart.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $936.6 million
Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $923 million
Avengers: Endgame — $858 million
Avatar — $2.92 billion
Avengers: Endgame — $2.80 billion
Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $2.40 billion
Avatar: The Way of Water — $2.32 billion
With the fall box office traditionally quieter, Brand New Day has little major competition between now and the holiday season.
If its current momentum continues, the film could overtake The Force Awakens and claim the all-time domestic box office record within the next few weeks.
For now, one thing is clear: Spider-Man has had a remarkable summer, and Tom Holland has had an even bigger one. Holland is not only leading the year's biggest Spider-Man hit but also appears in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has crossed $1.63 billion worldwide.
With Holland and Zendaya both appearing in The Odyssey, the pair have effectively been part of two of Hollywood's biggest box office stories of the summer.