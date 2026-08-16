Spider-Man stays No. 1 as summer box office crosses $4.2 billion milestone

Spider-Man clings to No. 1 while dinos scrap for third at the box office
The Sony Pictures release earned another $70 million from theatres in the US and Canada, taking its domestic total to $785.8 million — making it the fourth-highest-grossing domestic release ever.
With an additional $118.7 million from international markets, the film crossed the $2 billion global box office mark. It became only the eighth movie to achieve the milestone, without adjusting for inflation, and the second-fastest to reach it.
“Avengers: Endgame” remains the fastest, hitting the mark in 11 days in 2019, while “Brand New Day” achieved it in around 18 days.
The Sony Pictures release earned another $70 million from theatres in the US and Canada, taking its domestic total to $785.8 million — making it the fourth-highest-grossing domestic release ever.
With an additional $118.7 million from international markets, the film crossed the $2 billion global box office mark. It became only the eighth movie to achieve the milestone, without adjusting for inflation, and the second-fastest to reach it.
“Avengers: Endgame” remains the fastest, hitting the mark in 11 days in 2019, while “Brand New Day” achieved it in around 18 days.
Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” remained in second place during its fifth weekend, earning $23.2 million in North America.
The film’s domestic earnings have now reached $504.7 million. With another $98 million from international markets, including $36.6 million from its opening days in China, the epic has crossed $1.2 billion worldwide.
“The End of Oak Street” performed above expectations, opening with around $21 million from 3,446 locations in the US and Canada.
The film added $26 million from international markets, giving it a global opening of $47 million against a reported production budget of $80 million.
Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the film stars Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway as suburban parents in 1982 whose neighbourhood is mysteriously transported to prehistoric times.
The movie has received positive reviews from critics, with an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but audience reactions were more mixed, earning a B CinemaScore.
Paramount Pictures’ “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” opened in 3,545 theatres across the US and Canada.
The PG-rated film, the third theatrical Paw Patrol release since 2021, received an A CinemaScore from opening weekend audiences.
Globally, the movie has earned $69 million so far.
The “Katseye: Wild Hearts” documentary rounded out the top five, earning $4 million from just 724 screens.
Other new releases also entered the top 10, including “Six: The Musical Live”, which debuted in sixth place with $3 million, followed by “The Brink of War” with $2.7 million.
The Tamil-language romance “Vishwanath & Sons” earned $1.6 million to finish in 10th place.
The summer box office season ended on a strong note, generating more than $4.2 billion in ticket sales — around 5.7% higher than the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.
Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends at Rentrak, said the figure was only about $130 million short of the record 2013 summer, which was led by “Iron Man 3” and “Despicable Me 2”.
While this summer is unlikely to surpass 2013’s record of nearly $4.8 billion, Dergarabedian said it would still rank among the top five summers of all time.
The overall yearly box office currently stands at just under $6.9 billion.
With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:
1. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," $70 million.
2. "The Odyssey," $23.2 million.
3. "The End of Oak Street," $21 million.
4. "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie," $20.5 million.
5. "Katseye: Wild Hearts," $4 million.
6. "Six: The Musical Live," $3 million.
7. "The Brink of War," $2.7 million.
8. "Toy Story 5," $2.3 million.
9. "One Night Only," $2 million.
10. "Vishwanath & Sons," $1.6 million.