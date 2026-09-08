At this point, someone should just hand Spider-Man the keys to the multiplex. Brand New Day has now spent six consecutive weekends perched at No. 1, a feat so rare this decade that only Avatar: The Way of Water back in 2022 has managed the same trick. The web-slinger pulled in another $18 million this past weekend, with Sony eyeing $23.3 million once the full four-day Labor Day tally comes in. Lifetime worldwide haul: A staggering $2.4 billion, according to the Associated Press.