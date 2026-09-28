How much has Avengers: Endgame earned? The full 7-year box office total as it chases Avatar again

Encore run pushes Endgame near Avatar, with a fresh $86 million opening weekend
Truly...whatever it takes. The Avengers have assembled again.
Thanos spent a whole film saying he was inevitable. On the evidence of the last seven years, Avengers: Endgame has a better claim to the word.
It's one of the you-just-had-to-be-there moments: The shrieks and cheers in theatres as Captain America wielded Mjolnir; the undoing of the snap, and Iron Man conducting the final snap. And...you might remember the sobs in the theatre, as he did so.
Most fans can quote the film verbatim. Yet on the last weekend of September 2026, audiences around the world paid again to watch Tony Stark's final snap on a big screen, and the film came in first. And the universe was almost 2019 again: Marvel movie beating new releases, as it used to.
So how much has Endgame earned in total, from its 2019 opening to this weekend's return? The short answer is about $2.885 billion. The long answer comes in three acts.
Endgame made $60 million from Thursday previews and $157 million on its opening day. By Sunday, it had become the first film to cross $300 million in a North American opening weekend, finishing with $357.1 million.
The worldwide numbers were even bigger. Endgame made $1.223 billion in its first weekend, almost twice the previous record held by Avengers: Infinity War, which had opened to $640 million worldwide.
It reached $1 billion in just five days and $2 billion in 11 days. For comparison, Avatar took 47 days to reach $2 billion.
Seven years later, Endgame remains the only film to cross $1 billion worldwide in a single opening weekend.
By the summer of 2019, Endgame had slowed down at the box office. But there was still one major record it had not taken: Avatar's worldwide total.
Disney gave it another push. On June 28, 2019, Endgame returned to cinemas with roughly six minutes of additional material. The re-release included a tribute to Stan Lee, an unfinished Hulk scene and a preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home.
At the time, Endgame was about $37 million behind Avatar. The re-release closed the gap. On July 21, after 89 days in release, Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time. It eventually finished its original run and re-release with $2,799,439,100 worldwide.
The record did not last forever. Avatar reclaimed the title in March 2021 following a re-release in China, with further re-releases pushing its total higher. Its worldwide gross now stands at about $2.924 billion.
Seven years later, Endgame is back again.
This time, the re-release also arrives as a bridge to Marvel's next big chapter, with new footage connected to Avengers: Doomsday.
Co-director Anthony Russo told Marvel.com that the filmmakers did not want to alter the original film. The added material is intended to expand the story while pointing audiences towards what comes next.
And audiences showed up.
The opening weekend brought in:
$11.2 million on Friday from 3,060 North American screens, enough to put the film at No. 1.
$26 million in North America for the weekend.
$60 million overseas, taking the worldwide opening to about $86 million.
That made it the second-biggest worldwide opening ever for a re-release, behind the 2012 3D return of Titanic.
Premium screens also played a significant role. IMAX accounted for $13.7 million, while around 52% of the domestic weekend came from Infinity Vision screens, a new premium large-format certification.
The return has also pushed Endgame higher on several all-time lists. Its North American total is now about $884 million, while its international haul has crossed $2 billion.
Several new films opened around the same time, including A24's Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, Paramount's Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt, and Universal's Forgotten Island.
In North America, the weekend finished with Endgame: Encore at the top:
Endgame: Encore — $26 million
Resident Evil — $23.3 million in its second weekend
Heart of the Beast — about $20 million
Primetime — $19.2 million
Forgotten Island — $12.8 million
For Primetime, the weekend was particularly notable given its $15 million budget and a relatively small release compared with the other films. About 69% of its audience was under 30.
After its Encore opening weekend, Endgame is about $39 million behind Avatar's current worldwide total. That is almost the same gap the film faced in 2019, when it returned to cinemas and eventually overtook Avatar.
It won't be easy. Re-releases usually fall sharply in their second weekend, although Encore is running well ahead of a typical reissue. Box office analyst Scott Mendelson has laid out a range for North America. If Encore follows the path of Revenge of the Sith's 20th-anniversary release, it finishes around $34.5 million domestically. If it holds like The Lion King 3D did in 2011, it could reach about $81 million. Add overseas grosses, and the top of that range would put the all-time record within reach.
Marvel's post-pandemic run at the box office has been uneven, and Avengers: Doomsday is expected to restore its standing. Doomsday opens December 18. Encore's weekend is the best evidence so far that audiences are ready for it. It also added to the studio's overall total: Marvel Studios has now earned $35.075 billion across 38 films, the most of any film franchise.
One more figure puts the run in perspective. Endgame has been available on Disney+ for most of the last seven years. People bought tickets anyway, because they wanted to watch it in a theater together one more time.
The final number is still changing. For now it stands at $2.885 billion, and the film still has a shot at the top spot.