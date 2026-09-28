How much has Avengers: Endgame earned? The full 7-year box office total as it chases Avatar again

It won't be easy. Re-releases usually fall sharply in their second weekend, although Encore is running well ahead of a typical reissue. Box office analyst Scott Mendelson has laid out a range for North America. If Encore follows the path of Revenge of the Sith's 20th-anniversary release, it finishes around $34.5 million domestically. If it holds like The Lion King 3D did in 2011, it could reach about $81 million. Add overseas grosses, and the top of that range would put the all-time record within reach.