"I'm like, 'I'm sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.' This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the insult offer. So, we didn’t see eye to eye on it."