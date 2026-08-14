Alex Renner Motors (ARMOTORS) launches luxury car storage service in Dubai

Secure luxury car storage with climate control, 24/7 CCTV, inspections and flat-bed pickup
Dubai: Alex Renner Motors has announced the launch of a new Luxury Car Storage Service in Dubai, providing secure, climate-controlled indoor storage for luxury, supercar, hypercar, classic and collector vehicles.
The new service has been introduced to address the specific challenges faced by owners storing high-value vehicles in the UAE, where extreme temperatures, humidity, dust and extended periods of vehicle inactivity can affect both the appearance and mechanical condition of a car.
Located in Dubai, the new facility provides a controlled indoor environment designed specifically for vehicle storage. Customers can choose flexible storage periods, including monthly and longer-term arrangements, making the service suitable for owners travelling overseas, seasonal residents, collectors and those temporarily relocating.
Vehicles entering storage undergo a detailed check-in inspection, with their condition, mileage and other relevant details documented before placement. During the storage period, vehicles remain in the climate-controlled facility and are subject to security and condition checks.
The facility incorporates 24/7 CCTV monitoring, controlled access, alarm systems and fire detection and suppression measures. Vehicle check-in and check-out procedures are also carried out to help maintain documented records throughout the storage period.
The launch comes as Dubai continues to attract luxury vehicle owners and collectors from the UAE and internationally. For owners who spend extended periods outside the country or maintain multiple vehicles, specialist storage provides an alternative to leaving high-value cars unused in residential or conventional parking facilities.
Armotors can also arrange flat-bed vehicle pick up & drop off as well as ensuring all relevant checks before release, allowing vehicles to be safely prepared ahead of their safe return to the road.
Managing Director Alex Renner said: “The launch of our luxury car storage service responds to a clear need among owners looking for a secure and professionally managed environment for their vehicles while they are away. Our aim is to provide owners with greater peace of mind that their cars are being stored in conditions appropriate for high-value and specialist vehicles.”
The new Luxury Car Storage Service in Dubai is now available to customers. Further information is available from Alex Renner Motors.