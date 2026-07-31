Levin comes from a simple, low-income family and lives in a small house
Dubai: The remarkable journey of Kerala schoolboy Levin Paulose continues to inspire thousands after his cardboard humanoid robot and other homemade inventions captured widespread attention online. Beyond the ingenious creations themselves, it is the story behind the young innovator that has touched people the most.
Levin comes from a simple, low-income family and lives in a small house where there is little room for a workshop. Undeterred by limited resources, he has turned a corner of his home into a space for experimentation, using discarded cardboard, plastic containers, wires, nuts, bolts, old batteries and a single small electric motor to bring his ideas to life. Instead of buying new components for every project, he reuses the same motor in different inventions, carefully adapting it to suit each design.
His creations include a DIY vacuum cleaner, a push-button automatic curtain opener, a motor-powered food stirrer and, most recently, a humanoid robot built largely from recycled cardboard. Paulose's inventions are not limited to household solutions. He has also built a battery-powered roti maker, a small hand-launched rocket model, and a compact remote-controlled device that can switch on a fan.
According to local media reports, the robot can perform simple household tasks and even assist his mother with daily chores, reflecting Levin's desire to create practical solutions for everyday life rather than simply showcase technology.
The youngster's ingenuity has earned praise from educators, technology enthusiasts and public figures, while his growing popularity also led to an opportunity to meet Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. Many have described Levin as an example of how determination and imagination can overcome financial constraints.
Levin's story has also resonated strongly with Gulf News readers, drawing widespread appreciation across the publication's digital platforms. Readers praised the young inventor for demonstrating that innovation is not defined by expensive equipment but by curiosity, persistence and a willingness to learn.
Many said his achievements serve as an inspiration for children interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
As interest in his work continues to grow, Levin hopes to build more affordable inventions that can make everyday life easier. From a tiny home and a single electric motor, the young inventor is proving that big dreams can begin with the simplest of materials.