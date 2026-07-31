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From cardboard robots to global praise: Levin's journey

Levin comes from a simple, low-income family and lives in a small house

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Levin Paulose, the young innovator from Kerala, stands proudly with his cardboard robot designed to fetch water. Built using recycled cardboard and powered by a single motor, the low-cost invention showcases the schoolboy's creativity and passion for robotics despite limited resources.
Levin Paulose, the young innovator from Kerala, stands proudly with his cardboard robot designed to fetch water. Built using recycled cardboard and powered by a single motor, the low-cost invention showcases the schoolboy's creativity and passion for robotics despite limited resources.
https://www.instagram.com/ppv931680/

Dubai: The remarkable journey of Kerala schoolboy Levin Paulose continues to inspire thousands after his cardboard humanoid robot and other homemade inventions captured widespread attention online. Beyond the ingenious creations themselves, it is the story behind the young innovator that has touched people the most.

Levin comes from a simple, low-income family and lives in a small house where there is little room for a workshop. Undeterred by limited resources, he has turned a corner of his home into a space for experimentation, using discarded cardboard, plastic containers, wires, nuts, bolts, old batteries and a single small electric motor to bring his ideas to life. Instead of buying new components for every project, he reuses the same motor in different inventions, carefully adapting it to suit each design.

His creations include a DIY vacuum cleaner, a push-button automatic curtain opener, a motor-powered food stirrer and, most recently, a humanoid robot built largely from recycled cardboard. Paulose's inventions are not limited to household solutions. He has also built a battery-powered roti maker, a small hand-launched rocket model, and a compact remote-controlled device that can switch on a fan.

According to local media reports, the robot can perform simple household tasks and even assist his mother with daily chores, reflecting Levin's desire to create practical solutions for everyday life rather than simply showcase technology.

The youngster's ingenuity has earned praise from educators, technology enthusiasts and public figures, while his growing popularity also led to an opportunity to meet Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. Many have described Levin as an example of how determination and imagination can overcome financial constraints.

Levin's story has also resonated strongly with Gulf News readers, drawing widespread appreciation across the publication's digital platforms. Readers praised the young inventor for demonstrating that innovation is not defined by expensive equipment but by curiosity, persistence and a willingness to learn.

Many said his achievements serve as an inspiration for children interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

As interest in his work continues to grow, Levin hopes to build more affordable inventions that can make everyday life easier. From a tiny home and a single electric motor, the young inventor is proving that big dreams can begin with the simplest of materials.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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