It also introduces 12 optimised signal pathways, upgrading from the standard sensor setup of the previous generation, along with improved real-time activity tracking versus the Ring 4’s more retrospective approach. Despite these changes, battery life remains largely the same at up to one week on both models. At the core of Oura’s design philosophy is still the advantage of the finger itself, which delivers a stronger pulse signal than the wrist, reinforcing why the ring form factor continues to be central to its accuracy claims.