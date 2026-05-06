Ring expands its smart home portfolio in the UAE

The Indoor Cam Plus builds on Ring’s popular indoor camera range, offering enhanced video quality and improved performance in various lighting conditions. Compact and versatile, it allows users to easily place it anywhere in the home while enjoying features such as 2K Video,4X Enhanced Zoom, Two-Way Talk, real-time motion alerts, get a full-colour view, even in the near-dark, or keep it all private with the Manual Lens Cover that turns off your video and audio. Designed with simplicity in mind, it provides a seamless way to check in on loved ones, pets, or everyday moments at home.