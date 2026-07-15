Gulf United: Building a clear pathway to professional football in UAE

The privately owned club offers a programme that bridges the gap to professional football
Dubai: Gulf United's Pro Development Programme provides talented footballers from across the globe with the chance to live, train and play in a professional environment in one of the world's most iconic cities.
With high-profile names arriving, greater investment flowing into the game and pathways continuing to grow, UAE football is enjoying one of the most exciting periods and Gulf United is one of the clubs helping drive that ambition forward.
The recent appointment of one of football's greatest midfielders, Andrés Iniesta, as first-team head coach has marked another step in the club’s journey.
Founded in 2019 by English football coaches from Manchester, Gulf United has quickly become one of the most talked about clubs across the UAE divisions and now have multiple teams within the professional leagues.
Developing young players capable of succeeding in the professional game is at the heart of Gulf United's vision, and the Pro Development Programme is designed to do exactly that. From day one, players are immersed in a professional football environment, following a full-time training schedule designed to replicate life at the highest level.
Alongside daily coaching sessions, each player receives a personalised strength and conditioning programme, takes part in weekly team-building activities and benefits from workshops and guest speakers from both football and a wide range of other industries.
This approach not only provides insights from experienced professionals in the game but also exposes players to opportunities and perspectives beyond football, helping prepare them for life on and off the pitch.
One of the programme's standout features is access to Gulf United's world-class $100 million training base at the stunning JA Lake View Hotel. Having previously welcomed Premier League clubs for training camps, the facility offers players a genuine taste of the professional game in an elite environment.
The Pro Development Programme is designed to give players everything they need to focus solely on their football.
Alongside full-time coaching, players will receive accommodation, three meals a day, transport, a full residency visa, personalised strength and conditioning programmes, 24/7 player welfare and support, an Adidas kit pack, and access to Gulf United's extensive pathway network.
Players also leave the programme with a professional player profile and CV, ensuring they are well-equipped both on and off the pitch as they pursue opportunities in the professional game.
Gulf United's commitment to developing the next generation of professionals is reflected not just in its vision, but in its results. Last season, the club fielded the youngest first-team squad in the league, with eight of the division's 10 youngest players coming through Gulf United's pathway.
For aspiring footballers, it offers a genuine route into senior football and now the chance to work under one of the game's greatest midfielders in Iniesta.
The club's track record extends beyond its own first team too, with more than 20 academy graduates either representing or going on to play in the UAE's top-flight.
Commercial director and former Gulf United first-team captain Jack Shiels gives further detail on what makes this programme so unique.
“The unique part about the Pro Development Programme at Gulf United is that it’s a combination of a development academy and a professional team, meaning players are exposed to high level competition and registered in professional leagues, but the club’s focus remains on the development of each player as a priority.
“This means that players can improve on and off the pitch throughout the season, without the fear of being released or the sole focus being on results, which creates a perfect environment for development.”
Players interested in joining Gulf United's Pro Development Programme can apply at https://www.gulfunitedfc.com/pro-development/apply, with flexible options available for one month, half a season or a full season.