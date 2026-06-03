Should you buy the Oura Ring 5? Inside the new health tracking features and more

Latest smart ring is generating buzz online with new features
If you’ve been thinking about swapping your smartwatch for something more discreet, Oura may have just launched the device you’re looking for.
The company has launched Oura Ring 5, the latest generation of its popular smart ring, bringing a slimmer design, upgraded health-tracking features, and plenty of conversation across social media.
Unlike traditional fitness trackers and smartwatches, the Oura Ring packs its technology into a lightweight ring that can be worn throughout the day and night. The device is designed to help users monitor their overall wellbeing by tracking sleep quality, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature, stress, recovery, and daily activity.
Over the years, Oura has become one of the most recognised names in the growing smart ring market, attracting everyone from fitness enthusiasts to people simply looking to better understand their health.
The biggest talking point is the design. According to Oura, the new ring is up to 40 per cent smaller than previous generations while still offering more than 50 health and wellness measurements.
The Oura Ring 5 also introduces a new feature called Health Radar, which aims to provide earlier insights into potential changes in a user’s health data. The device continues to offer between six and nine days of battery life and includes AI-powered health guidance to help users understand their wellness trends.
While the previous Oura rings were already known for their minimalist design, the fifth-generation model takes things a step further. The company says the smaller size allows the ring to feel even closer to a traditional piece of jewellery while maintaining its advanced health-tracking technology.
The launch also highlights a growing trend in wearable technology, with many consumers looking for screen-free alternatives to smartwatches.
Many users expressed excitement about the new release, with some saying they placed their orders almost immediately after the announcement. One Instagram user commented, “I’ve never ordered something so fast,” while others shared their excitement about finally receiving the latest version of the ring.
However, not everyone was focused solely on the new features. Several long-term users suggested that Oura should introduce a trade-in programme, allowing customers to exchange older rings for discounts on newer models. Others questioned the subscription fees and called for loyalty rewards for existing customers.
Some users also requested additional features, including vibration alarms and enhanced smart notifications. Meanwhile, owners of the Oura Ring 4 pointed out that they had only recently upgraded and were surprised to see another new generation arrive so soon.
Based on the initial reaction, the answer appears to be yes for many users. The combination of a smaller design, advanced health insights, improved software features, and long battery life has helped generate significant interest around the launch.
While some customers are still hoping for better upgrade options and additional features, the Oura Ring 5 is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about wearable technology releases of the year.
The Oura Ring 5 is now available for preorder and comes in multiple finishes, including Gold, Silver, Black, and Rose Gold. In the UAE, the Gold edition is priced at DH 1,999, with shipments expected to begin from June 4, 2026. The company also provides a free sizing kit to help customers choose the correct ring size before placing an order.
Beyond its smaller design, the Oura Ring 5 weighs as little as 2 grams depending on size and features a titanium exterior with a seamless titanium interior. The ring is water-resistant up to 100 metres and offers between six and nine days of battery life on a single charge. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and integrates with more than 100 health and fitness apps.