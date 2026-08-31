Adidas Samba kids review: a classic indoor sports shoe that works beyond the court

The children's Samba is closer to the shoe's original sporting purpose than its current fashion reputation might suggest. Adidas describes its Samba Indoor Soccer Shoes Kids as footwear for fast moving indoor football, with a leather upper, lace closure and rubber outsole designed for indoor surfaces. The fit is listed as regular.

Those details are particularly useful for parents deciding between a casual Samba and a sports specific version. The rubber outsole is intended to provide grip on indoor playing surfaces, while the leather upper gives the shoe the familiar close fitting Samba construction. The classic appearance also makes it easier for children to wear the shoes away from sport. They do not look like conventional football boots, so they can move comfortably into casual outfits after an activity. Adidas itself offers kids' Samba models for everyday wear as well as versions specifically designated for indoor football, so parents should check the exact model before ordering.