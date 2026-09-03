The science of blisters: Why they form and how to stop them

A foot blister is more complicated than a shoe simply rubbing away the skin. A 2024 review in the Journal of Athletic Training describes a friction blister as a tear within the epidermis caused by repeated shear deformation. In other words, the surface of the foot and the shoe do not need to slide dramatically against each other. Small, repeated movements can deform layers of skin until they separate and fluid fills the resulting space. That distinction helps explain why a new pair of school shoes can cause trouble on an ordinary day, while runners may notice the same problem after kilometres in otherwise comfortable trainers.