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Dubai's shared housing law takes effect, fines of up to Dh1 million for repeat violations

New rules target illegal shared housing and require permits for properties and operators

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai's shared housing law is now in effect, permits mandatory, and fines up to Dh1 million for repeat violations.
Dubai's shared housing law is now in effect, permits mandatory, and fines up to Dh1 million for repeat violations.
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Dubai's new law regulating shared housing took effect on Wednesday, introducing mandatory permits and penalties of up to Dh1 million for repeat violations as the emirate moves to curb illegal and unregulated accommodation.

Law No. 4 of 2026, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, regulates how shared housing is managed, occupied and leased across private development zones and free zones. It excludes units designated for collective labour accommodation.

The law came into force 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette on February 27. It applies across Dubai, including special development zones and free zones.

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The law establishes a regulatory framework governing which properties can be used as shared accommodation, who can operate them and the categories of people permitted to live in them.

Shared housing is defined as accommodation in which individuals or families occupy designated spaces within a property while sharing facilities such as kitchens, dining rooms, bathrooms and outdoor areas.

No individual or company may designate a property for shared housing without a permit. Only property owners and licensed establishments may rent out approved units, while occupants and other parties are prohibited from subletting their accommodation or any part of it.

Owners can rent approved properties directly to occupants or appoint licensed companies to manage and lease them. Licensed operators can also rent properties from owners for subsequent leasing to residents.

Fines of up to Dh1 million

Penalties for violations range from Dh500 to Dh500,000. If the same offence is repeated within one year, the fine can be doubled, up to a maximum of Dh1 million.

Authorities can also suspend an operator for up to six months, revoke permits and coordinate the cancellation of a company's trade licence.

Public utilities can be disconnected from non-compliant properties until violations are rectified, while authorities may refuse to register tenancy or management contracts involving offending units.

Properties that breach permit requirements may also be evacuated following a decision by an execution judge.

However, the suspension of an operator or cancellation of a permit does not automatically require residents to leave immediately. Authorities can allow occupants to remain for a specified period and provide sufficient time to find alternative accommodation.

One-year grace period

Existing owners and businesses involved in shared housing have been given one year from August 26, 2026 to comply with the new rules. The deadline may be extended once by a decision of the municipality's director-general.

Shared housing can also be provided by government entities and private companies for employees and workers, and by educational institutions for students, provided the accommodation is licensed and meets approved standards.

The law identifies six types of properties that can be designated for shared housing: apartments, detached houses, residential complexes, mixed-use buildings, townhouses and multi-storey buildings.

Permitted resident categories include families, women, men, female and male students, government employees and workers employed by private companies and institutions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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