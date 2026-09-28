Residents can join the survey at malls and enter a draw for home safety kits
Sharjah : Sharjah Civil Defence has launched the second edition of its 2026 sense of safety survey, inviting residents and visitors to share their views and experiences on safety across the emirate.
The initiative is being carried out in cooperation with the Department of Statistics and Community Development and aims to provide accurate data on how members of the public perceive their safety.
Survey teams are present at shopping malls and commercial centres across Sharjah, giving visitors an opportunity to participate while they are at these locations.
The authority said direct interaction with the public will allow survey teams to hear people's views and experiences in places they regularly visit. It has urged mall visitors to spare a few minutes to participate and help provide a clearer picture of the community's sense of safety.
The authority said public participation is important because the survey data will reflect people's experiences, perceptions and expectations.
The findings will help authorities better understand safety from the community's perspective, including people's needs and expectations, and support efforts to enhance community safety and protect lives and property.
Sharjah Civil Defence said all information and data provided by participants will be kept strictly confidential.
The authority said protecting participants' privacy is intended to encourage them to express their views openly and provide answers that accurately reflect their sense of safety.
At the end of the survey, a draw will be held for a number of home safety equipment kits.
The initiative is also intended to highlight the importance of preventive safety measures inside homes.
Sharjah Civil Defence has renewed its invitation to members of the public to participate, saying every response can contribute to efforts to build a safer future for the emirate.