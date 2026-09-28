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Sharjah launches 2026 safety survey: Share your views and win

Residents can join the survey at malls and enter a draw for home safety kits

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Civil Defence invites the public to join its 2026 safety survey.
Sharjah Civil Defence invites the public to join its 2026 safety survey.
Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

Sharjah : Sharjah Civil Defence has launched the second edition of its 2026 sense of safety survey, inviting residents and visitors to share their views and experiences on safety across the emirate.

The initiative is being carried out in cooperation with the Department of Statistics and Community Development and aims to provide accurate data on how members of the public perceive their safety.

Survey teams are present at shopping malls and commercial centres across Sharjah, giving visitors an opportunity to participate while they are at these locations.

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The authority said direct interaction with the public will allow survey teams to hear people's views and experiences in places they regularly visit. It has urged mall visitors to spare a few minutes to participate and help provide a clearer picture of the community's sense of safety.

Public feedback

The authority said public participation is important because the survey data will reflect people's experiences, perceptions and expectations.

The findings will help authorities better understand safety from the community's perspective, including people's needs and expectations, and support efforts to enhance community safety and protect lives and property.

Responses kept confidential

Sharjah Civil Defence said all information and data provided by participants will be kept strictly confidential.

The authority said protecting participants' privacy is intended to encourage them to express their views openly and provide answers that accurately reflect their sense of safety.

Home safety prizes

At the end of the survey, a draw will be held for a number of home safety equipment kits.

The initiative is also intended to highlight the importance of preventive safety measures inside homes.

Sharjah Civil Defence has renewed its invitation to members of the public to participate, saying every response can contribute to efforts to build a safer future for the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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