Director General assesses emergency readiness as development projects move ahead
Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence is assessing the current and future safety and emergency response needs of Wadi Al Helo as development projects in the area gather pace.
Major General Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, conducted a field visit to the area, meeting the local governor, inspecting key sites and visiting a government nursery to assess safety measures and emergency preparedness.
The visit focused on ensuring that civil defence services and response capabilities keep pace with the area's development and meet the needs of residents.
Major General Al Shamsi began the tour with a meeting with Khamis bin Saeed Al Mazrouei, governor of Wadi Al Helo. They reviewed the area's main requirements and discussed ways to strengthen its safety and protection systems.
The meeting also covered development projects ordered by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the need to put proactive civil defence plans in place to support the area's expected growth.
During the field tour, Al Shamsi inspected the area's facilities and a number of vital and service sites, giving him a direct assessment of operational requirements and emergency response needs.
The discussions also focused on improving coordination between field teams, strengthening readiness to deal with emergency reports and incidents, and identifying future requirements linked to new projects and the expected expansion of services and facilities.
At the Wadi Al Helo Civil Defence station, Al Shamsi met officers and personnel and stressed the importance of maintaining the highest levels of readiness to respond to emergencies and incidents.
Child safety was also a key focus of the visit, with Al Shamsi touring a government nursery and inspecting its facilities and internal environment.
He stressed the importance of applying the highest prevention and safety standards in facilities serving young children and called for continued readiness to deal with emergencies.
He also highlighted the need for clearly identified evacuation exits, safe and properly maintained equipment, and greater awareness among administrative and educational staff.
The measures are aimed at ensuring a safe environment that protects children and nursery employees in the event of an emergency.
Al Shamsi said the field visit was part of the authority's approach of maintaining direct contact with officials and communities across Sharjah.
“We are keen to closely examine the needs of residents and the nature of each area, enabling us to develop response plans and direct resources according to realistic and well-considered requirements,” he said.
“Field visits are a fundamental pillar in enhancing preparedness and ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of prevention and protection services to all areas of the emirate.”
He said the development projects planned for Wadi Al Helo require proactive planning to ensure safety and security systems develop alongside the area.
“The authority is working to assess future needs and enhance the readiness of its teams and services to ensure rapid response, protect lives and property, and provide a safe and sustainable environment for residents, particularly children in educational facilities and nurseries,” Al Shamsi said.
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said it will continue monitoring the requirements of different areas and working with local officials to strengthen prevention and emergency response systems.
Its operational plans are being developed around proactive planning, integration and sustained readiness, with the aim of supporting development in Wadi Al Helo while maintaining high standards of safety and quality of life for residents.