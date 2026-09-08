“The authority is working to assess future needs and enhance the readiness of its teams and services to ensure rapid response, protect lives and property, and provide a safe and sustainable environment for residents, particularly children in educational facilities and nurseries,” Al Shamsi said.

“We are keen to closely examine the needs of residents and the nature of each area, enabling us to develop response plans and direct resources according to realistic and well-considered requirements,” he said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.