Heavy rain alert: Sharjah Charity prepares shelters, aid and medical teams

Shelters, meals, and medical teams ready to support residents
Sharjah: The Sharjah Charity International has intensified its emergency preparedness as its Crisis and Disaster Team continues to hold daily meetings to monitor field conditions during the rainy time.
The move is part of a proactive response plan designed to ensure swift intervention and provide immediate support to residents affected by adverse weather, particularly heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods.
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Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Head of the Crisis and Disaster Team, said the daily meetings focus on real-time assessments of developments on the ground, with preparedness levels raised to address any sudden changes in conditions.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken pre-emptive steps to ensure rapid response,” Al Rashidi said.
He added that prior coordination has been made with several kitchens to provide meals when required. At the same time, logistics teams have been instructed to prepare blankets and essential supplies to be deployed quickly in emergency situations.
“These measures are aimed at ensuring immediate support and reducing the impact on affected individuals,” he said.
We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken pre-emptive steps to ensure rapid response. - Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Head of the Crisis and Disaster Team
The team is also working closely with relevant authorities to coordinate with shelter centres, in case evacuations become necessary or temporary accommodation is required for families.
“This coordination ensures the safety and stability of residents under any circumstances,” Al Rashidi noted.
On the healthcare front, the association is monitoring the readiness of medical teams at its charitable medical centre in Khorfakkan to handle emergency cases resulting from weather conditions.
The step is intended to strengthen the role of the charity’s healthcare services in responding effectively during such situations.
Al Rashidi stressed that the team is fully prepared to deliver urgent humanitarian aid in the event of damage caused by heavy rains, particularly in scenarios where rainfall escalates into flooding, as seen in previous winters.
He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to its humanitarian and community responsibilities, noting that clear operational plans are in place to ensure rapid and efficient response whenever needed.