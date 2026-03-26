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Sharjah deploys 20 recovery vehicles to manage low-pressure weather impact

Operational plan ensures rapid response, smooth traffic flow and public safety

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Sharjah deploys 20 recovery vehicles to manage low-pressure weather impact
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Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has activated a comprehensive operational plan to manage the impact of the ongoing low-pressure weather system, ensuring swift field response and uninterrupted public services.

The municipality confirmed that specialised teams are working round the clock to maintain efficiency on the ground and respond quickly to weather-related incidents across the emirate.

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As part of these efforts, SCM has deployed 20 recovery vehicles to tow stalled cars and assist motorists, helping to clear affected roads and prevent disruptions.

Officials said the move is aimed at safeguarding property, maintaining smooth traffic flow, and reducing congestion, while ensuring that key roads remain accessible for residents and emergency response teams.

The municipality urged the public to exercise caution during unstable weather conditions and cooperate with field teams to support safety measures.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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