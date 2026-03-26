Sharjah deploys 20 recovery vehicles to manage low-pressure weather impact

Operational plan ensures rapid response, smooth traffic flow and public safety
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has activated a comprehensive operational plan to manage the impact of the ongoing low-pressure weather system, ensuring swift field response and uninterrupted public services.
The municipality confirmed that specialised teams are working round the clock to maintain efficiency on the ground and respond quickly to weather-related incidents across the emirate.
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As part of these efforts, SCM has deployed 20 recovery vehicles to tow stalled cars and assist motorists, helping to clear affected roads and prevent disruptions.
Officials said the move is aimed at safeguarding property, maintaining smooth traffic flow, and reducing congestion, while ensuring that key roads remain accessible for residents and emergency response teams.
The municipality urged the public to exercise caution during unstable weather conditions and cooperate with field teams to support safety measures.