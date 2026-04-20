Trump's approval rating drops to a new low amid US war with Iran

New survey highlights deepening public frustration with Trump’s wartime leadership
President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to a new low amid voter discontent over the economy and the US war in Iran, posing challenges for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.
An NBC News Decision Desk poll released April 19 found 63% of adults disapprove of Trump’s performance — his lowest mark from the outlet since his January 2025 inauguration — with 37% approving.
Conducted March 30-April 13 among 32,433 adults nationwide, the survey has a margin of error of ±1.8 percentage points.
The decline stems primarily from negative views on the economy and the Iran conflict.