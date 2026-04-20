GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump's approval rating drops to a new low amid US war with Iran

New survey highlights deepening public frustration with Trump’s wartime leadership

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to a new low amid Iran war
President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to a new low amid Iran war
AFP

President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to a new low amid voter discontent over the economy and the US war in Iran, posing challenges for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

An NBC News Decision Desk poll released April 19 found 63% of adults disapprove of Trump’s performance — his lowest mark from the outlet since his January 2025 inauguration — with 37% approving.

Conducted March 30-April 13 among 32,433 adults nationwide, the survey has a margin of error of ±1.8 percentage points.

The decline stems primarily from negative views on the economy and the Iran conflict.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hormuz blockade: Trump says Iran ships will be hit

4m read
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington.

UAE, Qatar on alert as Trump deadline nears

26m read
US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio (third right) and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (second right) monitoring activity related to "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran from an unnamed location on February 28, 2026.

Trump’s Iran ultimatum: Bluff or imminent strike?

4m read
US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual President's Dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC on March 25, 2026.

From LeMay to Trump: History behind ‘Stone Age’ threat

4m read