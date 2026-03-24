Public urged to avoid flood-prone areas, drive cautiously amid rain and strong winds
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has intensified its field preparedness in response to ongoing unstable weather conditions across the UAE, including rainfall of varying intensity and strong winds that could reduce visibility and lead to water accumulation in several areas.
The move comes as part of proactive efforts to enhance public safety, ensure rapid emergency response, and protect lives and property during the current weather fluctuations.
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Authorities said field teams and specialised equipment have been deployed extensively across the emirate, with a focus on vital locations, flood-prone zones and valleys.
The deployment is being carried out in coordination with relevant entities to ensure full operational readiness in handling emergency reports and incidents.
Round-the-clock monitoring systems have also been reinforced to enable faster intervention and minimise response times under changing weather conditions.
As part of precautionary measures, the authority has activated emergency response plans and raised operational readiness among its personnel.
Preventive deployment strategies have been reviewed, while positioning points for teams and equipment have been updated in line with evolving weather conditions.
Officials said coordination is ongoing with strategic partners to track developments and implement necessary measures promptly.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the department is adopting a proactive strategy based on preparedness and advance planning.
“We are closely monitoring the weather situation in coordination with concerned authorities to ensure timely preventive measures,” he said.
“Our field teams have been reinforced, and the readiness of vehicles and equipment has been enhanced to ensure swift and efficient response to all emergency cases.”
Brigadier Al Shamsi urged residents to strictly follow official guidelines and avoid areas where water accumulates, as well as valleys .
Residents were also advised to stay away from the sea and beaches during unstable weather conditions due to potential safety risks.
Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, reduce speed, and maintain safe distances to help prevent accidents.
Sharjah Civil Defence said it continues to roll out awareness and field programmes aimed at strengthening a culture of prevention among community members.
Officials stressed that public awareness and cooperation with authorities are key to reducing risks during adverse weather and ensuring the safety of all.
Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of readiness to ensure the community safely navigates the current weather conditions.