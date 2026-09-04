Scientists bent diamond and discovered it can generate electricity

Ultrathin diamond membranes produce an electrical response when researchers bend them
Diamond is famous for being hard.
Try bending a normal diamond, and the experiment is unlikely to end well.
But scientists have now made diamond so thin that it can flex — and discovered that bending it produces something unexpected: electricity.
Researchers have demonstrated that ultrathin membranes made from single-crystal diamond can generate an electrical response when mechanically deformed, a property known as piezoelectricity.
The finding is surprising because diamond in its normal bulk form isn't considered piezoelectric.
The research could eventually open the door to tiny sensors, electronics and other devices capable of operating in environments where conventional materials struggle.
Piezoelectricity isn't new.
Certain materials generate an electrical charge when squeezed, stretched or bent. The effect is already used in technologies ranging from pressure sensors and ultrasound equipment to microphones and electronic components.
Quartz is a familiar example.
Diamond, however, has traditionally been excluded.
The reason comes down to its highly symmetrical crystal structure. When a conventional piece of diamond is strained, positive and negative charges remain balanced in a way that prevents the net electrical polarisation required for piezoelectricity.
But researchers wondered whether that rule would still hold if diamond were made extraordinarily thin.
It didn't.
The team created flexible membranes from single-crystal diamond, measuring only a few hundred nanometres in thickness.
At that scale, diamond behaves differently from the gemstone people are accustomed to seeing in jewellery.
Instead of remaining completely rigid, the membranes can flex.
Researchers then bent the material and measured its electrical response.
They found a clear and repeatable signal associated with the mechanical strain.
The researchers attribute the effect to flexoelectricity — electrical polarisation caused by a strain gradient — which can create an apparent piezoelectric response when the diamond is extremely thin and bent.
In other words, the diamond's underlying chemistry hasn't suddenly changed.
Making it extremely thin changes how mechanical forces are distributed through the material, allowing an electrical effect that is essentially absent in ordinary bulk diamond to become significant.
If other piezoelectric materials already exist, why go through the trouble of making diamond behave like one?
Because diamond has an unusual combination of properties.
It is exceptionally hard, conducts heat extremely well and can withstand harsh conditions that would damage many conventional electronic materials.
Diamond is also chemically stable and can function under extreme temperatures and radiation.
Those characteristics have already made synthetic diamond attractive for specialised electronics, quantum technologies and high-performance sensors.
Adding an electromechanical response could expand the range of devices engineers can build from it.
One possible application is highly sensitive mechanical sensing.
A flexible diamond membrane could detect tiny changes in pressure, vibration or force and convert them into an electrical signal.
Such devices could be particularly useful in environments involving extreme heat, radiation or corrosive conditions.
Researchers also see potential applications in microelectromechanical systems — or MEMS — the microscopic machines used in technologies including smartphones, cars and medical equipment.
The effect could also be relevant to quantum technologies, where diamond already plays an important role, as defects in its crystal lattice can serve as highly sensitive quantum sensors.
But these possibilities are still potential applications.
The study demonstrates the physical effect; it doesn't mean diamond-powered phones or self-charging jewellery are around the corner.
No.
The diamond membranes used in the experiment are radically different from gemstones.
They are engineered pieces of single-crystal diamond made extraordinarily thin so they can bend.
A conventional diamond ring won't generate useful electricity simply because someone presses or shakes it.
The amount of electricity involved at this stage is primarily relevant to microscopic sensors and electronic devices rather than to large-scale power generation.
The significance of the experiment is instead that scientists have demonstrated an electrical behaviour in diamond that its normal crystal structure appears to rule out.
Diamond is still one of the hardest materials around.
But make it thin enough, and it can bend.
And when it bends, scientists have now shown that it can produce an electrical response.