At its foundation, China industrialised the growing process via massive HPHT and CVD reactor capacity led by powerhouses like Henan Huanghe Whirlwind, while India fulfilled the transformation into a global consumer product. Centred in Surat, which processes roughly 90 per cent of the world's diamonds across 8,000 to 10,000 reactors, Indian manufacturers scaled CVD production following strategic state support, including the elimination of seed duties in 2023. Consequently, India's worked LGD exports reached 18.84 million carats in FY2026, surpassing polished natural exports for the first time. Meanwhile, the US remains the primary engine of retail consumption, accounting for over 50 per cent of engagement ring sales.