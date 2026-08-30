Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Lab-grown diamonds have reached the point where they need dedicated market infrastructure and a distinct economic case of their own, developed alongside the natural diamond trade rather than in place of it. For decades, China, India and the United States have driven the scientific, technological and industrial development that turned an experimental breakthrough into a global industry now estimated at close to USD 30 billion. The most significant opportunity ahead may lie beyond jewellery, in semiconductors, diamond wafers, quantum technologies, medical devices, aerospace and other advanced applications where the material's thermal, optical and mechanical properties become commercially important.