At the same time, the country ranked second globally for the number of new greenfield foreign investment projects, with 1,562 new projects announced, representing more than $54 billion in investment and contributing to the creation of more than 65,000 jobs, according to Al Zeyoudi.

“This is one of the most important advantages that we offer,” he said, referring to the UAE’s role as a connected hub between economies and its ability to provide access to global markets.

“Where is the opportunity? It is where there is secure and scalable connection to the markets,” Al Zeyoudi said in a speech on the future of global trade and investment during the 2026 opening ceremony of the AIM Congress.

Al Zeyoudi said the UAE’s investment proposition was closely linked to its connectivity and openness at a time when global trade barriers are increasing. “Prosperity in the future will be the product of connection, not closure,” he said.

The first is the reshaping of economic structures, as companies rethink production and sourcing strategies. He said companies were no longer looking only for lower costs, but also for diversified supply chains, continuity of operations and access to markets.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.