UAE seeks investment bringing capital, technology, jobs and access to global markets
Dubai: Global investors are increasingly looking beyond simply low costs and towards markets that offer security, scalability, flexibility, efficiency and access to consumers, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said, highlighting the UAE’s position as a connected hub for international capital.
“Where is the opportunity? It is where there is secure and scalable connection to the markets,” Al Zeyoudi said in a speech on the future of global trade and investment during the 2026 opening ceremony of the AIM Congress.
He said the global investment equation was changing as companies reassess where they produce, source and invest, with supply-chain diversity, operational continuity and access to markets becoming increasingly important considerations for investors.
Al Zeyoudi said the UAE had positioned itself to benefit from these shifts by building an “open, resilient” economy and expanding its network of international partnerships.
“This is one of the most important advantages that we offer,” he said, referring to the UAE’s role as a connected hub between economies and its ability to provide access to global markets.
He said the country was continuing to build new trade corridors and open markets for investors and companies at a time of increasing global economic uncertainty.
The minister pointed to the UAE’s recent trade and investment figures as evidence of investor confidence.
He said the country attracted $58.3 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, while cumulative foreign investment in the UAE had exceeded $1.17 trillion, according to figures cited in his speech.
The UAE also ranked among the world’s largest destinations for foreign direct investment and maintained its position as the Arab world’s leading investment destination, he said.
At the same time, the country ranked second globally for the number of new greenfield foreign investment projects, with 1,562 new projects announced, representing more than $54 billion in investment and contributing to the creation of more than 65,000 jobs, according to Al Zeyoudi.
Al Zeyoudi stressed that the UAE was not simply seeking to attract more money into the country, but wanted investment that creates a broader economic impact.
“We are not simply seeking more capital,” he said.
“We are seeking capital that is valuable, investments, advanced knowledge of deploying technology, pays jobs, operating markets, and achieves sustainable economic impact.”
The comments underline the UAE’s focus on attracting investment that brings technology, expertise, employment and access to new markets alongside financial capital.
Al Zeyoudi identified three major transformations that he said would shape the next phase of global investment.
The first is the reshaping of economic structures, as companies rethink production and sourcing strategies. He said companies were no longer looking only for lower costs, but also for diversified supply chains, continuity of operations and access to markets.
The second is the transition towards a digital economy, with AI and advanced technologies becoming increasingly important across sectors and international trade.
The third is sustainability, which he described as evolving from a commitment into an investment opportunity, particularly through clean energy and emerging green markets.
Al Zeyoudi said the UAE’s investment proposition was closely linked to its connectivity and openness at a time when global trade barriers are increasing. “Prosperity in the future will be the product of connection, not closure,” he said.
“That is why we are building trade and investment bridges at a time when the barriers are increasing.”
He said the UAE wanted to provide investors with more than access to its domestic market, describing the country as a “platform for global growth” and a gateway to new markets.