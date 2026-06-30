The UAE advantage: A beacon of stability and business opportunity

His assessment reflects a broader reality. At a time when businesses are reassessing investment strategies and seeking resilient markets that can support long-term growth, the UAE has emerged as a beacon of stability and opportunity. The country has steadily reinforced its position as a global centre for business formation, investment and entrepreneurship by combining progressive reforms, world-class infrastructure and an unwavering commitment to economic diversification.

Stability drives confidence

In today’s business environment, certainty is a premium asset. Entrepreneurs and investors are looking beyond short-term incentives and focusing instead on jurisdictions that offer predictability, transparency and long-term vision.

The UAE’s ability to deliver all three has become one of its greatest strengths. Through investor-friendly reforms, digital government services and policies designed to support enterprise, the country has built an ecosystem where businesses can plan with confidence and execute growth strategies with clarity.

Knecht believes this combination of resilience and ambition is what sets the country apart. Its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, digital government services, investor-friendly reforms and commitment to economic diversification, he says, make the UAE a natural base for companies pursuing both regional and global growth.

This confidence is evident in the continued flow of entrepreneurs, investors and cross-border businesses choosing the UAE as a place to establish and expand operations.

Built for global business

The UAE’s geographic position has long been one of its defining advantages. Located at the crossroads of major international trade routes, it offers businesses seamless access to markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe. As companies increasingly adopt multi-market strategies to diversify operations and reduce risk, this connectivity is becoming even more valuable.