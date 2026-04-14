New ecosystems link trade, tech and finance as Dubai hub expands
Dubai: DMCC added more than 2,300 companies in 2025, bringing its total membership to more than 26,000.
Growth over the past year was driven by rising demand from global markets and the continued expansion of DMCC’s sector-focused ecosystems, with technology emerging as the largest segment within the district.
The latest annual results point to a model that is drawing companies across commodities, finance and digital industries into a single platform.
Technology has now become DMCC’s largest ecosystem, with more than 4,000 companies operating within the sector. The expansion has been supported by new partnerships and the steady growth of its crypto, AI and gaming centres, which together host over 1,000 firms.
Industry players including Kraken and Crypto.com have joined the ecosystem, while Bitcoin.com has established its regional headquarters within DMCC’s Crypto Centre, adding to the cluster of digital asset firms.
The focus on technology reflects a broader push to align trade with digital infrastructure and new forms of finance.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said, “2025 reinforced Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and connected centres for global trade. With the UAE’s total trade reaching a new record of over $1.63 trillion, and Dubai achieving its highest-ever ranking in the Global Financial Centres Index at 7th place globally, the scale and momentum are clear.
DMCC plays a central role in enabling and consolidating this growth. At the core of our strategy is a fully integrated platform that connects commodities, finance and technology, a convergence that is actively reshaping how global trade is conducted. In 2025, DMCC surpassed 26,000 member companies. We are now home to over 4,000 technology companies, more than 3,600 companies in the energy sector, and a fast-growing base of nearly 2,000 companies across private capital and finance. This progress has been supported by the launch of new sector-focused platforms such as DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub, alongside targeted initiatives like our Intellectual Property Support Framework, designed to help businesses protect and commercialise innovation in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy.
Dubai’s resilience and long-term economic vision continue to reinforce its appeal as a destination for international business. As we move into 2026, our focus is to deepen and expand our ecosystems, further develop our districts, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and finance.”
New company registrations reflected sustained interest from key international markets, with strong inflows from India, the United Kingdom and Türkiye. The fastest growth came from the United States, China, Germany and Switzerland.
The scale of that demand highlights Dubai’s continued appeal as a base for companies looking to access regional and global trade routes.
DMCC continued to strengthen its role across global commodities markets. The Dubai Diamond Exchange hosted 103 tenders and auctions during the year, while trade flows across gold and precious metals remained anchored within its ecosystem.
A record-setting 1,971kg silver bar was unveiled and is being tokenised through DMCC’s Tradeflow platform, part of a broader push to bring transparency and digital infrastructure into commodities markets.
Islamic finance activity also expanded, with DMCC Tradeflow recording more than 296,000 transactions valued at over AED 1.32 trillion, marking a 47% increase year on year. Meanwhile, DGCX recorded over 2 million contracts traded, with a total value exceeding $46.9 billion.
Physical infrastructure kept pace with demand across DMCC’s districts. Uptown Dubai moved into its next phase, with new commercial towers set to add 62,000 square metres of office and retail space.
The sell-out of branded residences in Uptown Tower, along with new residential and hospitality developments, points to continued interest in integrated live-work environments. Activity across Jumeirah Lakes Towers also remained steady, supported by ongoing upgrades and expansion.
New platforms launched during the year are aimed at bringing together capital, innovation and trade flows. DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub are designed to connect financial markets with real economy activity, while the Luxury Innovation Centre focuses on transparency and technology within the global luxury sector.
Additional initiatives, including intellectual property support frameworks and specialised commodity centres, signal a push into emerging sectors where trade and technology increasingly overlap.