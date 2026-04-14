Technology has now become DMCC’s largest ecosystem, with more than 4,000 companies operating within the sector. The expansion has been supported by new partnerships and the steady growth of its crypto, AI and gaming centres, which together host over 1,000 firms.

Dubai’s resilience and long-term economic vision continue to reinforce its appeal as a destination for international business. As we move into 2026, our focus is to deepen and expand our ecosystems, further develop our districts, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and finance.”

DMCC plays a central role in enabling and consolidating this growth. At the core of our strategy is a fully integrated platform that connects commodities, finance and technology, a convergence that is actively reshaping how global trade is conducted. In 2025, DMCC surpassed 26,000 member companies. We are now home to over 4,000 technology companies, more than 3,600 companies in the energy sector, and a fast-growing base of nearly 2,000 companies across private capital and finance. This progress has been supported by the launch of new sector-focused platforms such as DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub, alongside targeted initiatives like our Intellectual Property Support Framework, designed to help businesses protect and commercialise innovation in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said, “2025 reinforced Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and connected centres for global trade. With the UAE’s total trade reaching a new record of over $1.63 trillion, and Dubai achieving its highest-ever ranking in the Global Financial Centres Index at 7th place globally, the scale and momentum are clear.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.