Why kettlebell swings train power differently

This is the straightforward choice for someone who wants a traditional fixed kettlebell for swings. PROIRON says the bell is made from solid cast iron without welds or seams, with a wide, smooth handle and flat bottom. It is offered in 4kg, 8kg, 12kg, 16kg, 20kg and 24kg sizes. The fixed construction is particularly well suited to ballistic work because there are no weight plates to change between sets. Choose the load according to current strength and technique rather than treating a heavier bell as automatically better.