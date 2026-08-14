Frozen 3 first look and release date: Wedding Bells for Anna and Kristoff, Elsa gets a wardrobe refresh

Frozen 3 teases Anna–Kristoff wedding, Elsa’s new look and 2027 release date
D23 just handed us our first real peek at Frozen 3, and the entire internet immediately started zooming in on everyone's outfits like amateur costume detectives. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven are all confirmed to be back, with Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad reprising their roles, and Jennifer Lee back both writing and co-directing this time alongside Trent Correy.
Mark your calendars for November 24, 2027, yes, that's a long eight-year gap since Frozen II iced the box office with a cool $1.453 billion worldwide.
So what's got everyone buzzing? A display spotted on the D23 show floor (shared via BlogMickey.com on X) revealed character art for the film, and Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff are all decked out in bow ties. Fancy bow ties. The kind of bow ties that scream "there's an open bar and a first dance happening later." There's even a group shot of all five pals staring dramatically off into the distance, which, sure, could mean anything — but paired with the formalwear, the internet has done the math and landed on one conclusion: wedding bells for Anna and Kristoff.
This isn't exactly coming out of nowhere either. Jennifer Lee basically dropped a breadcrumb trail for this in the Disney+ special World of Frozen, where an Anna performer gushed about "big wedding plans" and revealed that Olaf — self-appointed party planner extraordinaire, had been scheming with Kristoff on a surprise tied to the Snowflower Festival. Add a bow tie parade to that confession, and, well, book the chapel.
Disney hasn't spilled any actual plot details yet, but with D23 still going strong, more reveals could drop any minute, and this happens to be the last D23 before the movie actually hits theaters, so the pressure's on to give fans something meatier than costume clues.
Oh, and there's more where that came from: Frozen 4 is already locked in and being made back-to-back with Frozen 3, meaning the wait between these two should be way shorter than the six-year and eight-year gaps fans have endured before. Do the math on Disney's Thanksgiving release tradition, and November 2028 is the earliest we could realistically expect part four to show up.
As for money talk, the original Frozen pulled in $1.28 billion, and the sequel topped that with $1.453 billion, so expectations are sky-high for both upcoming films to clear the billion-dollar bar. Considering Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Zootopia 2, and Toy Story 5 all pulled off that feat recently, Arendelle's got some serious shoes — or ice skates — to fill.
And about those wild paycheck rumors: a 2025 report claimed Menzel, Bell, and Gad each scored $60 million deals for the two upcoming films, which would be absolutely unheard-of money for an animated project. Kristen Bell shut that down pretty quickly, calling the number "absurd" while still admitting the cast is well taken care of for being part of such a massive franchise.
Frozen 3 melts into theatres November 24, 2027.