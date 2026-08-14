Frozen 3 first look and release date: Wedding Bells for Anna and Kristoff, Elsa gets a wardrobe refresh

So what's got everyone buzzing? A display spotted on the D23 show floor (shared via BlogMickey.com on X) revealed character art for the film, and Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff are all decked out in bow ties. Fancy bow ties. The kind of bow ties that scream "there's an open bar and a first dance happening later." There's even a group shot of all five pals staring dramatically off into the distance, which, sure, could mean anything — but paired with the formalwear, the internet has done the math and landed on one conclusion: wedding bells for Anna and Kristoff.