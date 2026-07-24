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Trump says frozen Iranian assets will pay for damage to shipping

Frozen Iranian assets to be used as compensation for attacks on ships, cargo

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AFP
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Trump says US has intercepted, taken custody of Iranian-flagged cargo ship
Trump says US has intercepted, taken custody of Iranian-flagged cargo ship

President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that the US would begin using frozen Iranian assets to pay for ships and cargo damaged by regime strikes in and around the Gulf.

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"Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said on Truth social.

'Iran not ready yet'

Trump, in a speech, also declared that Iran “needs more pain” before it will abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon, declaring the Islamic Republic has “evil intentions” and vowing it will “never” be allowed to obtain one.

Speaking at an event with a “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” backdrop, Trump criticised past US presidents for failing to address the threat and asserted that America must act decisively.

“They’re not ready yet. They need more of the same,” Trump said.

“They have evil intentions! We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon.” “They’ll NEVER have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

“This should’ve been done for 50 years by other American presidents — or other countries. If we don’t do it, nobody else is.”

Ongoing tensions

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the US, Israel and Iran.

Trump has long opposed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which he withdrew during his first term, and has taken a hard line against Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and regional activities.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for further clarification on the administration’s current Iran strategy.

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