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Best adjustable dumbbells and home gym kit on amazon.ae 2026: Build a smarter home workout

Training at home makes even more sense during the hottest months of the year

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Gulf News
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Compact Workout Gear
Compact Workout Gear

Training at home makes even more sense during the hottest months, especially if you want to fit strength sessions around work without travelling to the gym. Adjustable weights also solve one of the biggest problems with home fitness, they replace an entire rack of dumbbells while taking up very little floor space. We focused on adjustment speed, usable weight range, build quality, footprint and overall value. For most people, the BowFlex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Dumbbells offer the strongest balance of convenience and versatility, while a few carefully chosen accessories can turn a spare corner into a capable training space.

BowFlex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Dumbbells

Verdict: The best all round adjustable dumbbells for most home gyms thanks to their wide weight range and quick dial system.

Key specifications

  • Weight range: 8 to 40 lbs per dumbbell

  • Dial adjustment system

  • Replaces multiple fixed weight pairs

What we like

  • Fast weight changes between exercises

  • Wide range suits beginners and intermediate lifters

  • Compact footprint compared with a full dumbbell rack

Best for: Most home gym users who want one adjustable set that can handle everything from shoulder raises to heavy presses.

BowFlex's SelectTech range has been a benchmark in adjustable dumbbells for years, with reviewers consistently praising the simple dial mechanism and broad weight selection. The lower weights increase in smaller steps, making progressive overload easier during isolation exercises, while the heavier settings leave enough room for compound lifts. Independent reviewers from Coach and Tom's Guide also highlight the smooth adjustment process and space savings. The design is bulkier than fixed dumbbells, which is typical of selector systems, so they are better suited to controlled strength training than exercises where weights are dropped.

PowerBlock Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbells

Verdict: A compact, durable option with one of the fastest adjustment systems available.

Key specifications

  • Weight range: 5 to 50 pounds per dumbbell

  • Magnetic selector pin

  • Compact square design

  • Steel construction

What we like

  • Very small floor footprint

  • Fast pin adjustment

  • Solid, stable feel during lifts

Best for: Beginners, apartment living and anyone who values compact equipment over maximum weight.

PowerBlock takes a different approach from traditional adjustable dumbbells. Instead of rotating dials, you slide a magnetic selector pin to choose the required weight. That makes changes between exercises almost instant. The unusual square shape takes a little getting used to, but it allows the weights to remain remarkably compact. The reviews consistently praise the sturdy construction and efficient design, making it an excellent choice where storage space is limited.

Domyos Adjustable Hand Grip

Verdict: A practical value choice for newcomers building their first strength training setup.

Key specifications

  • Weight range: 4.41 Pounds

  • DURABILITY: 10 kg to 40 kg 

  • Compact home design

What we like

  • Accessible entry point into strength training

  • Designed for home use

  • Suitable for general fitness routines

Best for: Beginners looking for an affordable adjustable solution.

Domyos has built a reputation for producing dependable home fitness equipment that focuses on practicality rather than premium extras. This adjustable hand grip set fits that approach, giving new lifters flexibility without needing several pairs of weights. This product remains a sensible option for people starting resistance training or adding a compact weight set alongside cardio equipment.

PROIRON Resistance Bands Set

Verdict: The simplest way to expand a home gym without taking up any extra floor space.

Key specifications

  • Multiple resistance bands

  • Door anchor included

  • Handles and accessories

What we like

  • Packs away into a small bag

  • Adds pulling exercises that dumbbells cannot easily match

  • Suitable for travel

Best for: Anyone building a complete home workout without buying large machines.

Resistance bands add exercises that adjustable dumbbells cannot easily replace, including rows, assisted pull movements and mobility work. They are also useful for warm ups and rehabilitation programmes under professional guidance. The PROIRON kit includes the accessories needed for a wide variety of exercises while taking up almost no storage space, making it an easy recommendation alongside adjustable weights.

Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebell

Verdict: An efficient way to add kettlebell training without filling your floor with multiple weights.

Key specifications

  • Adjustable weight: 18 kg

  • Steel construction

  • Locking weight system

What we like

  • Replaces several kettlebells

  • Useful for swings, squats and carries

  • Strong value for mixed strength training

Best for: Home gym users who want more exercise variety beyond dumbbells.

A kettlebell introduces movement patterns that feel different from traditional dumbbell training. Swings, goblet squats and carries all become easier to programme without buying several fixed kettlebells. Yes4All's adjustable design keeps storage requirements low while expanding the range of full body exercises available in a compact workout space.

What to look for

The first decision is weight range. Beginners rarely need extremely heavy dumbbells, but choosing a model that allows progression means you are less likely to outgrow it after a few months. Fast adjustment is equally important if you enjoy circuit training or supersets, because changing weight quickly helps maintain the pace of your workout.

Floor footprint also matters. Adjustable dumbbells occupy far less room than a traditional rack, but some systems remain noticeably larger than others. Finally, pay attention to build quality and the adjustment mechanism. Selector pins and dial systems should feel secure during controlled lifting, and adjustable weights should never be dropped like commercial gym dumbbells. For UAE buyers, confirm compatibility with local warranty support where available, especially for premium fitness equipment.

Verdict

The BowFlex SelectTech 840 remains our top recommendation because it balances generous weight progression with one of the quickest adjustment systems available. It replaces a large collection of fixed dumbbells while fitting neatly into a spare room or apartment corner. The PowerBlock Sport 24 is an excellent alternative where compact size matters most, especially for beginners or lighter strength programmes. Domyos provides an accessible entry point for first time buyers, while the PROIRON resistance bands and Yes4All adjustable kettlebell round out a versatile home gym without demanding much extra storage.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: 5 best wireless workout earbuds under Dh1000 for gym, running and fitness, UAE 2026

Also Read: 10 reasons you keep skipping the gym in Dubai — and how to turn it around

Also Read: How Emirati entrepreneur and former footballer Yousef Al Gurg built Dubai’s coolest gym

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