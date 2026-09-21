GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Friday /
Friday Partner

Mining Grid marks a new chapter in the expansion of its ecosystem

Brings together community members to share recent developments, discuss product evolution

Last updated:
Friday
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO of Mining Grid, with Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member of Mining Grid
Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO of Mining Grid, with Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member of Mining Grid

Mining Grid marked a new chapter in the continued expansion of its ecosystem at a gathering in Dubai, bringing together members of its community to share recent developments, discuss product evolution and outline the company’s direction for the future.

The gathering provided an opportunity for Mining Grid to engage directly with its community and highlight the principles guiding the continued development of its ecosystem, with a focus on accessibility, responsible innovation and delivering a trusted, seamless user experience.

Among the developments highlighted was the continued evolution of Mining Race, a self-custodial wallet designed to simplify the experience of managing digital assets while keeping users in control of their private keys. Its development reflects Mining Grid’s broader approach to making sophisticated technology more intuitive and accessible without placing unnecessary technical complexity on the user.

Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO of Mining Grid, said: “Technology should become simpler as it evolves. Our focus is on creating an experience where users can benefit from self-custody and maintain direct control without complexity becoming a barrier. As our ecosystem expands, we want that same principle of simplicity and accessibility to extend across everything we build.”

Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member of Mining Grid, added: “The expansion of our ecosystem is about creating a more connected experience around Mining Race. Bringing our community together gives us an opportunity to share our progress, listen to our users and providers, and continue shaping what comes next.”

The gathering also highlighted Race Miles (RM), the Mining Race loyalty programme, which connects members with a growing range of benefits across the Mining Race ecosystem and participating providers. As the programme develops, Mining Grid plans to broaden the range of benefits, services and experiences available to eligible members.

Together, Mining Race, cloud computing solutions, Race Miles and a growing range of third-party services form an expanding ecosystem designed around a more connected and seamless user experience.

Mining Grid intends to continue building on this foundation through product development, community engagement and strategic relationships.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Instagram now lets you add tagged posts to your grid

Instagram now lets you add tagged posts to your grid

2m read
Rahm and DeChambeau are owed $9.7m between them

LIV Golf bankruptcy: Stars owed millions

4m read
"Renewables, grid, storage, flexibility, and sustainable fuels must scale up at the same time," said La Camera.

Why Gulf energy security now depends on renewables

4m read
Drishyam 4 on the way, Mohanlal’s Georgekutty returns

Drishyam 4 on the way, Mohanlal’s Georgekutty returns

2m read