Milano by Danube unites 500+ traders to build supply-chain resilience amid global disruptions

Sahil Sajan, Director, Milano by Danube, said, “At Milano, we are looking at the entire sourcing journey that is from the manufacturer to the market and asking how we can make it more efficient. Global Direct is about creating that closer connection with the source while giving us greater agility in the markets we serve. Our traders are the closest to the market, so their feedback is extremely important to us. The Traders Meet gives us the opportunity to hear directly from them, understand the opportunities and challenges they are experiencing and align our plans accordingly.”