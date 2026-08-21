INGOT Group expands its global trading ecosystem with the launch of Rise trading app

That thinking shows up in what a new client meets on the first day. They keep the profit if their first trade wins. If it loses, Rise refunds the loss automatically, up to $100 and within ten minutes, with no claim to file and nothing to wait for. Onboarding runs from registration to a funded account in a coffee break. And from the first session, a trader can take a position across eight global markets and more than 1,000 CFD instruments, from oil and gold to stocks , indices , and Crypto .